Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and guild (2022)

Ayush Dubey, otherwise recognized as UG Ayush, is one of the many famous Indian Free Fire content creators. His YouTube channel, Ungraduate Gamer, posts a wide array of videos, including gameplay and more.

He has accumulated impressive numbers in the past few years and experienced massive growth regarding subscribers and views. They currently stand at approximately 7.58 million and 993.37 million, respectively.

Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire details

Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699, and he is a leader of the UG EMPIRE guild, whose ID number is 63203767.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ungraduate Gamer has played 30127 squad games in Free Fire and has secured 8789 Booyahs, upholding a win rate of 29.17%. With 109434 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.13.

He has appeared in 733 duo matches and has come out on top on 161 occasions for a win percentage of 21.96%. In the process, the player has 1967 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

UG Ayush has competed in 702 solo games and has outclassed his foes in 161, maintaining a win ratio of 22.93%. He has accumulated 2539 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

He has featured in 16 squad matches and three victories in the current season, equating to a win percentage of 18.75%. The YouTuber has notched 49 kills, having a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Ayush has played only a single game in the duo mode, killing two enemies for a 2.0 K/D ratio.

Note: Ungraduate Gamer’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Monthly income and other details of UG Ayush (Image via Social Blade)

Ayush Dubey’s earnings from his channel range from $4.7K to $75.8K.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

UG Ayush has been uploading videos on YouTube for quite some time. In the previous 30 days, he has gained 40 thousand subscribers, alongside 18.94 million views, as per Social Blade.

In addition to this, he runs another channel called UG Empire, where he has incredible numbers too.

