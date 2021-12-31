Lorem’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, lifetime stats, guild, and monthly income details

Ezequiel Busson, better known as Lorem, is an Argentine Free Fire YouTuber well-known in the game’s community for his exceptional skills and gameplay. He regularly uploads highlights to his YouTube channel, and has accumulated an incredible fanbase.

He currently has a massive subscriber count of 1.75 million and over 39.74 million views on his videos.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and guild

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913 and he is the leader of the ‘LaViejaScooL’ guild, whose ID is 66778184. These are his stats as of today, 31 December 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lorem's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lorem has competed in 5876 squad games in Free Fire and has managed to outclass his enemies in 1991 matches, which results in a win rate of 33.88%. With 21020 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.41.

Apart from this, he has remained unbeaten in 301 of the 1252 duo matches he has participated in, equating to a win percentage of 24.04%. The player has accumulated 3627 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The YouTuber has made 880 appearances in the solo mode and has 127 first-place finishes, upholding a win ratio of 14.43%. He has racked up 1904 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Lorem's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lorem has featured in only three ranked squad matches in the current season and is yet to secure a win or a kill.

The internet star hasn't played any ranked games in solo or duo modes.

Note: Lorem's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Lorem's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Lorem’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is stated in the range of $118 - $1.9K. On the other hand, the yearly earnings are between $1.4 and $22.6K.

YouTube channel

Lorem has been posting gameplay highlights and montages on his channel for the past few years. Even though he currently has only 22 videos, he has amassed commendable numbers in terms of subscribers and views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lorem has acquired around 470.64 thousand views in the last 30 days alone, according to Social Blade.

Edited by Siddharth Satish