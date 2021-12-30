Alpha Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, stats, guild name, monthly income, and popular videos

Ankit, also known as Alpha Gaming on YouTube, is a well-known content creator who makes videos featuring Garena Free Fire. As a result of the engaging content he uploads, Alpha Gaming has amassed enormous numbers on his channel over the last few years.

Alpha Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, guild, and other details

Alpha Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 1506742567 and he is the leader of the Alpha Army guild whose ID is 3005969091. Here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Alpha Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Alpha Gaming has 88 appearances in lifetime squad games and has 20 victories, leading to a win rate of 22.72%. He has 129 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.90.

He has bettered his foes in five of the 30 matches in the duo mode, corresponding to a win percentage of 16.66%. With 65 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.60.

Finally, the YouTuber has four first-place finishes in 105 solo games, resulting in a win ratio of 3.80%. He has bagged 165 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.63.

Ranked stats

Alpha Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Alpha Gaming has played three ranked squad games in the current season but hasn’t gotten a single kill or win.

Apart from this, he has also taken part in a single solo game, securing the win and killing 13 enemies.

Note: Alpha Gaming's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Alpha Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Alpha Gaming’s estimated monthly earnings from his channel lie between $710 - $11.4K.

Popular videos

These are Alpha Gaming’s most-popular videos:

1) FFIC 400K WATCHING FREE REWARDS REDEEM CODE -para SAMSUNG,A3,A5,A6,A7,J2,J5,J7,S5,S6,S7,S9,A10,A20 (1.9 million views)

2) CLAIM FREE FF TOKEN NEW REWARDS -para SAMSUNG,A3,A5,A6,A7,J2,J5,J7,S5,S6,S7,S9,A10,A20,A30,A50 (1.8 million views)

3) FREE FIRE NEW EVENT || NEW CHARACTER CLAIM EVENT IN FREE FIRE || GARENA FIRE FIRE (1.5 million views)

YouTube channel

Alpha Gaming has has been uploading content for a few years, with the oldest video dating to around March 2019. The Alpha Gaming channel currently boasts over 1.93 million subscribers and 103.10 million views.

He also runs another channel, Alpha Army, which has 1.64 million subscribers and 88.40 million views.

