SWAM’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, guild, and most-watched videos

Joy Sahu is a fast-growing Free Fire content creator who runs the SWAM YouTube channel. He has uploaded a wide range of videos relating to various topics in recent years. Over this period, the internet personality has amassed incredible numbers, with 1.64 million subscribers and 163.86 million views.

He also has two other channels, SwamIsLive and Swam’s Vlogs, with 60 thousand and 57 thousand subscribers, respectively.

SWAM’s Free Fire ID, guild, and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire ID is 260224918, and he is the leader of the SWAM E-SPORT guild, whose ID is 64153918.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

SWAM has played 11900 squad games in Free Fire and has 2081 victories, resulting in a win rate of 17.48%. With 27813 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.83.

The player has also appeared in 3616 duo matches and has 412 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 11.39%. In the process, he has accumulated 7243 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.26.

The streamer has remained unbeaten in 279 of the 2520 solo games, coming down to a win ratio of 11.07%. At a K/D ratio of 2.62, he has 5877 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

He has featured in 63 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 18 wins, maintaining a 28.57% win percentage. The YouTuber has notched up 209 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.64.

Note: SWAM’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

SWAM’s earnings and more details (Image via Social Blade)

SWAM’s monthly income from his primary channel is between $742 and $11.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

Most-watched videos

1) FREE FIRE KA FIRST ID KISKA HAI? TOP 5 WORLD’S LUCKIEST PLAYER || GAREENA FREE FIRE (5.6 million views)

2) 3 Random Grandmaster Player Call Me noob i challenge them 1 v 3 custom room (3.6 million views)

3) EK GAREEB YOUTUBER KA GHAR MY SWEET HOME & ROOM TOUR (3.4 million views)

YouTube channel

SWAM has been posting content for roughly a year and a half, with the oldest video being from August 2020. He has over 300 videos on his channel, amassing a respectable number of views.

Also Read Article Continues below

SWAM has gained 10 thousand subscribers and 2.968 million views in the last month itself, as per Social Blade.

Edited by Ravi Iyer