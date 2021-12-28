Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID number, earnings, Discord link, and more revealed

Because of the game’s large audience in India, many Free Fire YouTubers have risen to prominence in recent years. Yuvraj, well-known by his IGN Romeo Gamer, is one of the most recognizable names in the community. He creates videos related to various aspects, including gameplay, challenges, etc.

His popularity can be easily measured by the numbers he has gathered, and Yuvraj currently has over 2.26 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with 141.41 million views.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID number and more details

Romeo Gamer’s ID number in Free Fire is 137719383. These are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has 5414 wins in 16574 squad games for a 32.66% win rate. In the process, he has secured a K/D ratio of 4.85, having 54137 kills.

The content creator has played 4806 duo matches and has 661 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 13.75%. With 15748 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The streamer has also competed in 6009 solo games and has 957 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 15.92%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 5.03, he has racked up 25398 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Yuvraj has made 280 appearances in ranked squad matches in the current season, winning 115 and resulting in a win percentage of 41.07%. He has racked up 1310 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.94.

He has remained unbeaten in eight of the 119 duo games, possessing a win ratio of 6.72%. The player has accumulated 315 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Finally, the YouTuber has participated in 39 solo matches and has come out on top on eight occasions, upholding a win rate of 20.51%. In total, he has 161 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.19.

Note: Romeo Gamer’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Romeo Gamer’s earnings and Discord link

Romeo Gamer’s earnings and other details (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, the monthly and yearly earnings are between $532 to $8.5K and $6.4K to $102.1K, respectively.

Fans can tap on this link to join Romeo Gamer’s Discord server.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer has established himself as a popular figure in the Indian Free Fire scene. He’s been making content for a few years, with the oldest video on his channel being released in June 2019.

In the last 30 days, he has gained 10 thousand subscribers and 2.12 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer