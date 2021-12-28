2B Gamer's Free Fire ID number, real name, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more stats

Sandesh Tamang, aka 2B Gamer, is one of the top-rated YouTubers from Nepal, and his videos are primarily based on the battle royale title Garena Free Fire. He posts challenges, gameplay videos and other entertaining content on his channel.

At the time of writing, his subscriber and view counts are currently around 3.59 million and 442.93 million, respectively. Here’s a glance at his Free Fire ID and other details.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID number and more details

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has played 15943 squad games in Free Fire and has accumulated 3484 wins, equating to a win rate of 21.85%. He has bagged 52954 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.25.

He has bettered his enemies in 432 of the 2941 duo matches, which results in a win percentage of 14.68%. With 8957 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.57.

The YouTuber has precisely 1700 appearances in solo games and has 224 victories, having a win ratio of 13.17%. In the process, he has eliminated 4811 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has played 512 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and remained unbeaten in 89, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.38%. He has notched 2270 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.37.

Coming to the duo mode, he has come out on top on two of the 12 occasions, leading to a win rate of 16.66%. With a K/D ratio of 5.10, he has 51 frags.

2B Gamer has competed in 11 solo games, killing 25 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.27. He is yet to secure a win in solo ranked games.

Note: 2B Gamer's stats were recorded at time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

2B Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly earnings of 2B Gamer are estimated to lie between $2.6K and $41.6K.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer has been posting content based on Free Fire for quite a while, and his growth is evident by the numbers he has gathered. There are over 970 videos present on his channel, with the highest-watched one having 7.5 million views.

Within the previous 30 days, 2B Gamer has garnered 50 thousand subscribers and 10.41 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish