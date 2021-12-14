5 best Free Fire characters for CS Ranked mode in December 2021

Clash Squad (CS) is one of the primary game modes in Free Fire, and it consists of two teams of four players facing off against each other throughout seven rounds of combat. The side that wins four rounds in total is declared the winner and receives the Booyah.

It also has a separate ranking system, progressing through which gains rewards for users. Many aspire to advance to higher tiers, and the characters they choose can play an essential role in reaching this objective.

Note: The choice of characters in Free Fire will vary from user to user, and the ones stated below represent the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: Most potent characters for Clash Squad (CS) Ranked mode

5) Skyler

Skyler helps destroy gloo walls (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler possesses Riptide Rhythm, and it unleashes a sonic wave forward, which damages five gloo walls within 50 meters. Furthermore, each gloo wall that players deploy increases health recovery, starting at 4 points. There’s a 60-second cooldown applied to this ability.

Using it will destroy the cover of foes. At the max level, the range increases to 100 meters, the cooldown reduces to 40 seconds, and the health recovery becomes nine points.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri is great for healing and recovery (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri acquires the next position on this list, and his ability creates a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter. Inside that, users and allies replenish 3 HP/s for 10 seconds, and when they are downed, they can self-recover to get up. After conclusion, there’s a cooldown of 85 seconds.

Upon reaching the highest level, the duration becomes 15 seconds, while the cooldown time lessens to 60 seconds.

3) Alok

Alok aids in HP gain and increased movement speed (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok is among the best characters in Free Fire, and after using Drop the Beat, gamers gain 5 HP/s for 5 seconds, and their movement speed is increased by 10%. It possesses a 45-second cooldown time.

Once the character is at his peak, the ability duration rises to 10 seconds, and the rise in the movement speed becomes 15%.

2) Wukong

Wukong is an aggressive option (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong is excellent for those users who like playing aggressively. Camouflage transforms them into a bush for 15 seconds with a 20% lower movement speed. However, if they attack, the conversion ends. There’s a 300-second cooldown, but it ends if players manage to take down an enemy.

When the ability is at the max level, the cooldown is 200 seconds, and the duration is 15 seconds, compared to the initial 300 seconds and 10 seconds, respectively.

1) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

K was buffed with the recent update and is the perfect option for the Clash Squad mode. Nevertheless, users must remember to purchase mushrooms.

In Master of All, the maximum EP is boosted by 50, and it further has two different modes:

Psychology: This recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Jiu-jitsu: This mode increases the EP conversion rate by 500%.

Also Read Article Continues below

The mode switch has a cooldown of only 3 seconds, and at the highest level of the ability, only the Psychology mode gets affected. Once maxed out, users will regain 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

