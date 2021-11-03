5 best Free Fire character combinations with Skyler for rank push (November 2021)

Skyler is one of Free Fire’s most prominent characters that has an active ability. He was added to the game earlier this year and has been employed by many players due to his Riptide Rhythm ability. Upon activation, a sonic wave forward is unleashed damaging five Gloo Walls within a range of 100 meters.
As all players are aware, character combinations play a major role in rank push, and players who own Skyler usually search for the best ones that they can incorporate to perform better.
Disclaimer: Character combinations are determined by the player’s individual choices, and the ones listed below are the writer’s personal opinions.
List of character combinations for Skyler in Free Fire (November 2021)
5) Skyler + Laura + Rafael + Shirou
- Laura: Sharp Shooter
- Rafael: Dead Silent
- Shirou: Damage Delivered
With the Sharp Shooter ability, there’s a 35% increase in accuracy when the players are scoped in, making them more accurate as they engage in mid/long-range fights.
Rafael’s Dead Silent provides a silencing effect is to gamers when utilizing snipers and marksman rifles. Moreover, the foes who get hit and downed suffer 45% faster HP loss.
If individuals have Shirou equipped, enemies will get tagged for six seconds upon hitting the user within a range of 80m. The first shot that the players take on the marked enemy has 100% boosted armor penetration. Unlike other passive abilities, a 10-second cooldown is placed on it.
4) Skyler + Antonio + Kla + Joseph
- Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit
- Kla: Muay Thai
- Joseph: Nutty Movement
Antonio's ability Gangster’s Spirit grants players 35 extra health at the start of each round. This means that they will have 235 HP initially.
The Muay Thai skill of Kla raises fist damage by a total of 400%, helping users take down enemies in close combat at a quicker pace.
Joseph's Nutty Movement results in a 20% boosted moving and sprinting speed upon taking damage. Consequently, gamers will be able to evade or rush onto foes at a faster pace.
3) Skyler + Hayato + Kelly + Wolfrahh
- Hayato: Bushido
- Kelly: Dash
- Wolfrahh: Limelight
Hayato's Bushido ability increases the armor penetration of players by 10% after each 10% reduction in maximum health.
Upon using Kelly’ Dash, the sprinting speed takes a rise of 6% enabling individuals to run faster and rotate quickly.
Wolfrahh’s Limelight is pretty good as it reduces damage taken from headshots by 5% up to 30% with every additional observer or kill. Furthermore, the damage to the enemy’s limbs also surges by 5% up to 20%.
2) Skyler + Luqueta + Moco + Dasha
- Luqueta: Hat Trick
- Moco: Hacker’s Eye
- Dasha: Partying On
Luqueta's ability Hat Trick raises the maximum health by 25 (up to a total of 50) after every kill. Upon getting two frags, users will have 250 max HP.
As a result of the Hacker’s Eye ability, enemies that players hit get tagged for a duration of five seconds. Their location also gets shared with the teammates.
Dasha’s Partying On has numerous effects as it reduces the damage taken from falls and recovery time from falls by 50% and 80%, respectively. It also lessens recoil buildup and max recoil by 10%.
1) Skyler + Jota + Jai + D-bee
- Jota: Sustained Raids
- Jai: Raging Reload
- D-bee: Bullet Beats
Jota’s Sustained Raids restores health when gamers hit opponents with firearms. Upon knocking down an adversary, 20% of HP is recovered.
Jai was removed from the game earlier this year. However, his ability has been made more accessible after the recent update, and players can purchase Jai’s Microchip from the in-game store.
Upon using Raging Reload, the weapon’s magazine gets reloaded by 45% once the users knock an enemy. However, this is only applicable to AR, SMG, SG, and Pistols.
D-bee's ability Bullet Beats raises players' accuracy and movement speed by 15% and 35% when they shoot while moving.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Disclaimer: All the abilities mentioned above are at the peak level of each of the characters.