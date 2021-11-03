5 best Free Fire character combinations with Skyler for rank push (November 2021)

Skyler is one of Free Fire’s most prominent characters that has an active ability. He was added to the game earlier this year and has been employed by many players due to his Riptide Rhythm ability. Upon activation, a sonic wave forward is unleashed damaging five Gloo Walls within a range of 100 meters.

As all players are aware, character combinations play a major role in rank push, and players who own Skyler usually search for the best ones that they can incorporate to perform better.

Disclaimer: Character combinations are determined by the player’s individual choices, and the ones listed below are the writer’s personal opinions.

List of character combinations for Skyler in Free Fire (November 2021)

5) Skyler + Laura + Rafael + Shirou

Laura can be purchased 6000 gold or 399 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Rafael: Dead Silent

Shirou: Damage Delivered

With the Sharp Shooter ability, there’s a 35% increase in accuracy when the players are scoped in, making them more accurate as they engage in mid/long-range fights.

Rafael's reworked ability is impressive (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael’s Dead Silent provides a silencing effect is to gamers when utilizing snipers and marksman rifles. Moreover, the foes who get hit and downed suffer 45% faster HP loss.

Shirou was buffed recently (Image via Free Fire)

If individuals have Shirou equipped, enemies will get tagged for six seconds upon hitting the user within a range of 80m. The first shot that the players take on the marked enemy has 100% boosted armor penetration. Unlike other passive abilities, a 10-second cooldown is placed on it.

4) Skyler + Antonio + Kla + Joseph

Antonio gives additional HP (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Antonio's ability Gangster’s Spirit grants players 35 extra health at the start of each round. This means that they will have 235 HP initially.

Kla is great for melee combat (Image via Free Fire)

The Muay Thai skill of Kla raises fist damage by a total of 400%, helping users take down enemies in close combat at a quicker pace.

Joseph is only available as top up reward (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph's Nutty Movement results in a 20% boosted moving and sprinting speed upon taking damage. Consequently, gamers will be able to evade or rush onto foes at a faster pace.

3) Skyler + Hayato + Kelly + Wolfrahh

Hayato has an awakened version (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Wolfrahh: Limelight

Hayato's Bushido ability increases the armor penetration of players by 10% after each 10% reduction in maximum health.

Kelly is widely used for movement speed (Image via Free Fire)

Upon using Kelly’ Dash, the sprinting speed takes a rise of 6% enabling individuals to run faster and rotate quickly.

Wolfrahh's ability is Limelight (Image via Free Fire)

Wolfrahh’s Limelight is pretty good as it reduces damage taken from headshots by 5% up to 30% with every additional observer or kill. Furthermore, the damage to the enemy’s limbs also surges by 5% up to 20%.

2) Skyler + Luqueta + Moco + Dasha

Luqueta received a buff in OB29 (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Dasha: Partying On

Luqueta's ability Hat Trick raises the maximum health by 25 (up to a total of 50) after every kill. Upon getting two frags, users will have 250 max HP.

Moco's tagging ability is very beneficial (Image via Free Fire)

As a result of the Hacker’s Eye ability, enemies that players hit get tagged for a duration of five seconds. Their location also gets shared with the teammates.

Dasha has a multifaceted ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha’s Partying On has numerous effects as it reduces the damage taken from falls and recovery time from falls by 50% and 80%, respectively. It also lessens recoil buildup and max recoil by 10%.

1) Skyler + Jota + Jai + D-bee

Jota restores 20% HP on a knock down (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Jota’s Sustained Raids restores health when gamers hit opponents with firearms. Upon knocking down an adversary, 20% of HP is recovered.

Jai's Microchip is available in the store (Image via Free Fire)

Jai was removed from the game earlier this year. However, his ability has been made more accessible after the recent update, and players can purchase Jai’s Microchip from the in-game store.

Upon using Raging Reload, the weapon’s magazine gets reloaded by 45% once the users knock an enemy. However, this is only applicable to AR, SMG, SG, and Pistols.

D-bee is great for SMG users (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee's ability Bullet Beats raises players' accuracy and movement speed by 15% and 35% when they shoot while moving.

Disclaimer: All the abilities mentioned above are at the peak level of each of the characters.

Edited by Siddharth Satish