5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge after addition of D-Bee

Free Fire YouTubers have created a unique custom challenge called the Factory Challenge. All players parachute onto the Factory, which is one of the most popular locations in Bermuda.

Rather than using firearms, users engage in fistfights in this challenge. Apart from that, there are several other variants where the users modify settings like the movement speed or have items such as gloo walls.

Recently, D-bee was added to the game, expanding the overall list of characters to 40. In the Factory Challenge, some characters perform better than others, providing a distinct advantage. Here’s a list of the best ones that users can try out.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference and lists characters that are the most effective compared to others in the Factory Challenge.

Top 5 Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge

1) Kla

Kla in Free Fire

Ability: Muay Thai

As players engage in fistfights, Kla is the best character to utilize in the Factory Challenge. His ability, Muay Thai, increases the fist damage of the users by 100% at the base level.

When the character reaches level 6, the same upsurges to 400%.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok is another excellent option that users can opt for. His ability provides players with a source of healing as well as an increase in movement speed.

A 5m aura is created using it, which increases the movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP for five seconds. At maximum, the speed increases by 15%, and the duration becomes 10 seconds.

3) Joseph

Joseph in Free Fire

Ability: Nutty Movement

Joseph’s Nutty Movement increases the moving and sprinting speed of the players by 10% when they take damage. This would enable them to evade or rush onto the opponents quickly.

Once the users reach the maximum level of the ability, the speed amplifies by 20%.

4) K

K in Free Fire

Ability: Master of All

Master of All has two different modes, namely Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. In the former, the EP conversion rate is increased by 500%, and 2 EP is recovered every three seconds, up to 100 EP in the latter.

Only the Psychology mode is affected by the rise in level. 2 EP is recovered every two seconds, up to 150 EP at maximum. This can act like Alok’s ability as users will be able to convert 5 EP to HP every second in the Jiu-jitsu mode.

5) Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Ability: Dash

Dash raises the spring speed of the players by 1% at ability level 1. Coming to the maximum level, the sprinting speed is increased by 6%, enabling players to move quicker than the opponents.

If users have the awakened version, the first shot on the target would be inflicting additional damage.

Other commendations: Chrono and Hayato

