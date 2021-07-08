3 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds without spending money in July 2021

Players in Garena Free Fire generally require diamonds to buy skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. In addition, they also need to use them to change their names or purchase the tier-based reward system, i.e., Elite Pass.

However, the problem that arises for most gamers is that diamonds aren't free and have to be bought. For the majority of the community, spending money on a game doesn't seem feasible. Due to this, players are constantly looking for methods for attaining diamonds without spending money.

Ways to obtain Free Fire diamonds for free

1) Events on Booyah

"BOOYAH!" is an application that Garena has created specifically for gaming content. It hosts various events in which players can participate to receive a wide range of rewards, including diamonds.

Previously, there have been specific events in which users had to upload a video clip, meeting the requirement. Typically, the best ones were rewarded. However, there aren't any events of that kind running at the moment.

2) Giveaways

Numerous YouTubers and Instagram pages hold giveaways. Upon winning one, content creators and pages generally top up the diamonds directly into the player's account.

Participating in them has therefore emerged as an option of achieving the currency without spending any money.

3) Redeem codes

Using redeem codes is an excellent way for players to obtain free exclusive items. Developers release alphanumeric codes made up of 12 characters each. Players can redeem them at the "Rewards Redemption Site," which can be accessed by clicking here.

Certain codes will even provide users with diamonds. Thus, players should always keep an eye out for the latest Free Fire codes.

Diamonds should never be obtained illicitly. For example, tools like Free Fire unlimited diamond generators are illegal and against the game's anti-hack. The developers can permanently suspend the accounts of players if they are found guilty of using them.

