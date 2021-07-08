Kundan Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, stats, country, earnings, rank and more

Kundan Kumar is a popular figure in the Free Fire community. The Indian content creator runs a YouTube channel called “Kundan Gaming.” He currently has 1.32 million subscribers on the channel, with 152.13 million views combined.

Kundan Gaming has garnered 230k subscribers and 37.46 million views over the last 30 days.

Kundan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and statistics

Kundan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 566158319.

Kundan Gaming’s lifetime stats

Kundan Gaming has played 3779 squad games to date and has 1229 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 32.52%. He killed 12546 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.92 in this mode.

The streamer has also played 542 duo matches and has triumphed in 162 of them, maintaining a win rate of 29.88%. With a K/D ratio of 4.79, he has 1820 frags in these matches.

Kundan Gaming has played 1396 solo games and has won on 106 occasions, making his win rate 7.59%. He racked up 1952 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.51 in this mode.

Kundan Gaming’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Kundan Gaming has played 4 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.00%. He has 4 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.00.

The YouTuber is yet to play a ranked solo or duo match this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Kundan Gaming's earnings

Kundan Gaming’s YouTube earnings

According to Social Blade, Kundan Gaming’s monthly earnings from YouTube are between $9.4K and $149.9K. His annual earnings, on the other hand, are estimated to be in the range of $112.4K and $1.8 million.

Kundan Gaming’s YouTube channel

Kundan Gaming frequently posts Free Fire content on his YouTube channel. He currently has 249 videos on the channel, with 152.13 million views combined.

The content creator is placed at the 2613th position in India when it comes to the number of YouTube subscribers (with 1.32 million).

Readers can click on this link to visit Kundan Gaming’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh