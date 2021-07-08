Alpha FF's Free Fire ID number, stats, country, earnings, rank and more

Alpha FF (Alpha FREEFIRE) is a popular content creator who makes Free Fire videos. He frequently posts gameplay clips and highlights on his YouTube channel. The Indian player currently has 5.13 million subscribers on the channel, with around 627 million views combined.

Alpha FF only had 450k subscribers on his YouTube channel a year ago. Since then, he has garnered 4.7 million additional subscribers.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID is 480101976.

Alpha FF's lifetime stats

Alpha FF has played 16964 squad games and has 5527 victories to his name, making his win rate 32.58%. He bagged 51027 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.46 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3081 matches and has triumphed in 424 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.76%. He has 7900 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Alpha FF has also played 4200 solo games and has won on 328 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.80%. With 9279 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.40 in this mode.

Alpha FF’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Alpha FF has played 126 squad matches and has secured 33 victories, translating to a win rate of 26.19%. He has 658 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.08.

The content creator also has a single win in the 10 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 10.00%. He bagged 34 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.78 in this mode.

Alpha FF is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Alpha FF’s earnings

Alpha FF's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Alpha FF’s estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are in the range of $8K - $128.8K, as per Social Blade. Meanwhile, his yearly income is reportedly between $96.2K and $1.5 million.

Alpha FF’s YouTube channel and rank

Alpha FF has been posting Free Fire videos on YouTube since November 2019. As mentioned before, he has 5.13 million subscribers on his channel. This number puts him in the 405th position in India in terms of YouTube subscribers.

Alpha FF's channel has garnered 30k subscribers and 32.062 million views in the last 30 days.

Readers can click on this link to get redirected to the channel.

