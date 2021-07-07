How to get a legendary backpack skin for free with special effects in Free Fire

Free Fire comprises a vast range of cosmetics, including skins, costumes, and more, that players generally require diamonds to purchase. Events are another way that users can utilize to attain such items in a quick-paced title.

Around a month after the initial announcement of the collaboration, events related to the Free Fire x Street Fighter made their way into the game on July 2nd. One of the ones named “Fighter Mission” provides the users with an opportunity to get a free backpack skin with special effects.

Disclaimer: The event mentioned is yet to begin in Free Fire. Players will only be able to claim and equip this backpack skin once it starts on July 10th.

A step-by-step guide on how to get legendary backpack skin for free in Free Fire

As mentioned above, the legendary backpack skin, i.e., “Ryu Backpack,” is prevalent in the “Fighter Mission” event. It will only be available to players on July 10th, and during the day, they are required to complete a specific mission to claim the reward.

The mission is pretty straightforward, and all they would have to do is play five matches in Free Fire.

After completing that, they can claim the backpack by following the given steps:

Step 1: Tap on the “Calendar” icon after opening Free Fire.

Press the "Calendar" icon

Step 2: Next, click on the “Free Fighter” tab and press on the “Fighter Mission” option.

A claim button would be found beside this backpack skin

Step 3: Adjacent to the legendary backpack skin, there will a “Claim” option available. Click on that to obtain the “Ryu Backpack.”

Steps to equip

1) On the lobby screen of Free Fire, tap on the “Collection” tab present on the left side.

Users should tap on the "Collection" option

2) After that, click on the “Backpack” tab and select the required skin. Finally, press the “Equip” option.

An equip button will be available

Note: This article is for beginners.

