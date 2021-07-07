Garena Free Fire's expected 4th-anniversary date revealed

Free Fire is one of the oldest battle royale titles in the mobile space, and its popularity has increased year after year. The game shows no sign of slowing down as it has already received over 100 million downloads in the first half of 2021.

Since the beginning of Alpha Testing in August 2017, Free Fire has come a long way. The fourth anniversary of the game is now approaching soon, and players are incredibly excited about what Garena will be bringing them in terms of events, free rewards, and more.

Expected release date for Free Fire's 4th anniversary

The first anniversary of the game was celebrated on August 11th, while the second and third ones were observed on August 25th and August 23rd, respectively.

Based on the previous three, it can be anticipated that Free Fire’s fourth-anniversary date could be between the 11th and 25th. The developers will likely unveil the exact specifics for it in the coming weeks after the Street Fighter x Free Fire collaboration events draw to an end.

Like all other significant events, a calendar will also be revealed, providing players with better insight. A few leaks have emerged on the internet as well, and they share some of the items that could be added.

Last year, the developers let players choose between a wide range of characters and claiming them for free. Apart from this, numerous other free items were also present for the users to obtain. Similarly, such events would probably be made available during the game’s fourth-anniversary celebrations.

Note: The developers have made no official announcement regarding the fourth-anniversary date, and these are just speculations.

