Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more details in July 2021

Devendra Biroka, aka Dev Alone, is a Free Fire content creator from India. He regularly uploads gameplay videos to his YouTube channel.

Dev Alone currently has a subscriber count of 1.17 million on YouTube, with 57 million combined views on his videos.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID and stats

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID is 279122300.

Lifetime stats of Dev Alone

Dev Alone has played 20968 squad games and has secured 6799 victories, maintaining a win rate of 32.42%. He has 67265 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.75.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2257 matches and has won on 483 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.40%. He racked up 6822 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.85 in this mode.

Dev Alone has also played 1773 solo games and has 253 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 14.26%. With 6336 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.17.

Ranked stats of Dev Alone

Dev Alone has played 41 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 11 victories, translating to a win rate of 26.82%. He bagged 163 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.43 in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Dev Alone’s earnings

According to Social Blade, Dev Alone’s estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $333 and $5.3K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is said to be in the range of $4K and $64K.

Dev Alone’s YouTube channel

Dev Alone has been creating content on YouTube for over two years. The first video on his channel was posted in June 2019.

In one year, the content creator went from having 450k subscribers to 1.17 million subscribers.

Readers can click on this link to visit Dev Alone’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh