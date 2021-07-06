3 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono in July 2021

Characters based on famous figures have been introduced into Free Fire as part of collaborations and Chrono is one of them. It is Cristiano Ronaldo’s in-game persona and was made available to players in December 2020.

Chrono's ability, “Time Turner,” creates a force field, blocking around 600 damage from foes. It has another effect as well: increasing movement speed by 15% at the maximum level for 8 seconds, with a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Best character combinations for Chrono in Free Fire

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Joseph

Jota in Free Fire

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Jai in Free Fire

Jota’s ability rewards players with 40 additional HP for each kill with a Shotgun or SMG. However, there’s a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Jai’s Raging Reload is another excellent passive. It helps with aggressive gameplay. It reloads 45% of the gun’s maximum magazine capacity after every knockdown. It is limited to only AR, Pistol, SMG, SG.

Joseph in Free Fire

Joseph's Nutty Movement provides players with a much-needed moving and spring speed boost of 20% upon taking damage. This enables them to quickly either rush their foes or evade them.

2) Chrono + Shirou + Maro + Luqueta

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcor Fervor

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Maro in Free Fire

If an enemy hits the player within a range of 80m, Shirou’s Damage Delivered tags them for 6 seconds. The first shot at the target has a 100% boosted armor penetration, and its cooldown is 20 seconds.

Maro “Falcor Fervor” increases damage with distance upto 25%. On top of this, damage to marked opponents surges by 3.5%.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Hat Trick raises players’ maximum health by 18 up to 35 after every frag, meaning that after getting two kills, the max HP becomes 235.

Also read: New Soccer Royale spin in Free Fire: Price, rewards, and all you need to know

3) Chrono + Moco + Laura + Dasha

Moco in Free Fire

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Dasha: Partying On

Upon hitting a foe, they get tagged for 5 seconds if players have the Hacker’s Eye equipped.

Laura in Free Fire

Laura was recently buffed with the Free Fire OB28 update. Now, players' accuracy increases by 35% when scoped in.

Dasha in Free Fire

Finally, Dasha’s skill has multiple effects. It reduces the damage taken from falls and the recovery time by 50% and 80%, respectively. Moreover, the rate of recoil buildup and maximum recoil are lowered by 10%.

Disclaimer: All the abilities that have been mentioned in this article are at the maximum level of the characters.

Also read: 3 best games like Free Fire with multiple playable characters

Edited by Gautham Balaji