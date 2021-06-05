Chrono vs DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire: Price, ability, look, and more compared

Chrono and DJ Alok are arguably two of the most popular and potent Free Fire characters. Although the latter has been a cut above the rest thanks to his fantastic ability, Chrono got a major nerf after the OB27 update.

Fans often stand divided on which of these two characters is better and more viable for gameplay. This article compares all their aspects to see who is better in Free Fire.

Comparing DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire

Ability comparison

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill: Active

Chrono's active ability, Time Turner, conjures a force field that prevents foes from doing 600 damage. Players can fire at opponents when inside the force field. Their movement speed increases by 5 percent, while the effect stays for 3 seconds, with a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Time Turner, at the max level, enhances the player's movement speed by 15 percent. The effects last for 8 seconds with a 180-second cooldown.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill Type: Active

Drop the Beat is DJ Alol's active ability, and it emits a five-meter aura that increases the ally's movement speed by 10% and regenerates 5 HP/s for five seconds.

It also enhances the teammate's movement speed by 15% and heals 5 HP/s for ten seconds at the max level (Level 6).

Price

Both heroes in the store section in Free Fire

Chrono is priced in the "Store" section of Free Fire at 599 diamonds. DJ Alok also costs 599 diamonds.

However, it is essential to note that players will not get their exclusive bundles after purchasing the character.

Look

Both Chrono and DJ Alok are well built. As they are the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo and DJ Alok Petrillo, Garena put their best efforts into implementing every realistic detail in the characters.

Apart from the look, the bundles and exclusive animations of DJ Alok and Chrono are also appealing and attractive.

Verdict: Who is better?

Regarding the price and looks, both characters have high-quality details and the same purchasing price. However, regarding their abilities, DJ Alok is a much better option to use on the field.

After the OB27 update, Chrono's skill received a huge cooldown time that hinders players from using his abilities frequently. Therefore, Alok's healing and movement speed skills will be more advantageous for Free Fire players.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

