Chrono vs Hayato Firebrand: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The popular Factory Challenge custom room game mode in Free Fire that challenges players to compete against each other with bare hands or melee weapons on top of the Factory (a spot on the Bermuda map). The last man standing emerges victorious.

Players can choose any Free Fire character for a fistfight in this fun challenge. This article compares the abilities of Chrono and Hayato Firebrand to determine who is better for the Factory Challenge.

Analyzing the abilities of Chrono and Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill: Active

Chrono has the active ability called Time Turner. Its base level (level 1) generates a force field that prevents foes from doing 600 damage. Players can fire at opponents when inside the force field. Their movement speed boosts by 5 percent, while the effect lasts 3 seconds, with a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Time Turner, at its highest level, enhances the player's movement speed by 15 percent. The effects last for 8 seconds with a 180-second cooldown.

Elite Hayato (Hayato Firebrand)

Hayato Firebrand is Hayato's upgraded version in Free Fire

Ability: Art of Blades

Skill: Passive

Hayato possesses the passive skill Bushido. However, he can be leveled up to the elite version called Hayato Firebrand, who has an upgraded ability called Art of Blades.

At its base level, Hayato Firebrand retains his primary ability, Bushido, and decreases frontal damage by 1 percent for every 10 percent of HP lost.

At maximum level 6, Elite Hayato's ability reduces frontal damage by 3.5 percent for every 10 percent decrease in the player's maximum HP.

Verdict: Who is better?

Players preferring a more aggressive gaming style can use Elite Hayato to defend themselves while fistfighting. Chrono can also be a good option as he increases movement speed with his force field.

Both characters are equally potent for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire, and choosing one over the other depends on the player's gameplay style.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon of choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

