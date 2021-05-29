Chrono vs Elite Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for the Ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire characters have unique abilities that are most effective in the Ranked mode. They carry abilities like healing, sprinting, EP restoration, and more.

Most players like Ranked matches since it allows them to advance to higher rank levels and improve their skills, thereby making their abilities more effective. However, it is difficult to determine the perfect character for this mode because of the multiple options available.

Today's article analyzes and compares the abilities of Elite Hayato and Chrono, two of the more popular Free Fire characters, to determine the best choice for Ranked mode matches in May 2021.

Free Fire character comparison of Chrono and Elite Hayato

Chrono

Chrono has an active ability in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active skill, Time Turner, can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents at level 1. Players can also fire at opponents while inside the force field.

Their movement speed gets boosted by 5%, and both effects last three seconds. The ability has a 200-seconds cooldown.

At the highest skill level (6), Time Turner increases the movement speed by 15%. The effect lasts for eight seconds and has a reduced 170-second cooldown.

Elite Hayato

Hayato Firebrand is Hayato's upgraded version in Free Fire

Ability: Art of Blades

Skill type: Passive

Hayato's upgraded version, Hayato Firebrand, retains his primary skill, Bushido, and reduces frontal damage by 1% for every 10% of HP lost.

At level 6 of Elite Hayato's skill, every 10% reduction in the maximum HP of the player will reduce frontal damage by 3.5%.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Chrono and Elite Hayato are suitable options for Ranked mode matches in Free Fire. However, the former's long cooldown period prevents players from using their skills frequently.

But, as the Ranked mode matches do not require the activation of skills within short intervals, Chrono can be helpful.

Both characters are excellent choices for the Ranked mode, and it depends on the preference and gameplay style of an individual to choose one or the other.

Players who prefer a more aggressive gameplay style can opt for Elite Hayato to protect them from damage while rushing. Players with rank pushing strategies can choose Chrono as he can aid significantly during mid and long-range fights.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: 5 best locations on Garena Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push