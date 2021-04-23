DJ Alok vs Elite Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in Free Fire that attracts many players. This mode hosts two squads fighting against each other, and the team that scores the most in all of the eight rounds wins the game.

DJ Alok and Hayato are two of the better characters in Free Fire, and they are apt choices for the Clash Squad mode. However, Elite Hayato, an upgraded version of the latter, also possesses excellent qualities to dispense on the ground.

This article compares and analyzes the abilities of DJ Alok and Elite Hayato to determine which one is better for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Elite Hayato in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok possesses the ability, Drop the Beat. This power creates a 5m aura that raises ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds at its base level (level 1).

DJ Alok levels up with the help of universal fragments. Drop the Beat's highest level raises ally travel speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Also read Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared

Advertisement

Elite Hayato (Hayato Firebrand)

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato has the passive ability called Bushido, but he upgrades into an elite version called Hayato Firebrand. Hayato Firebrand has the ability known as Art of Blades.

It is a passive skill that retains the original power of Hayato and also reduces frontal damage by 1% for every 10% of max HP loss.

Verdict

DJ Alok and Elite Hayato own tremendous abilities, and both are suitable for the Clash Squad mode. However, considering usage and better viability on the ground, the former is a better choice.

Advertisement

Elite Hayato has a great skill to reduce damage and defend from enemies. It can also increase the armor penetration of enemies while taking damage. His ability is apt for Clash Squad's super intense fights, but Alok has better abilities to offer.

The DJ's ability to heal players and also enhance the movement speed is of greater effectiveness on the ground. Hence, it is safe to say that he is a better option for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Xayne in Garena Free Fire: Abilities of the two characters compared