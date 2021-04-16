DJ Alok vs Xayne in Free Fire: Abilities of the two characters compared

Free Fire recently received the OB27 update, which brought a series of new features, weapon tweaks, and UI modifications. The update also introduced two new characters, named Maro and Xayne, to the game.

With the inclusion of Maro and Xayne, Free Fire now has a total of 39 characters. Like most characters in the game, Maro and Xaye have special abilities that can help players in a match.

This article compares Xayne with one of the most popular characters in Free Fire, DJ Alok, to determine which one is a better pick in the game.

Also read: 5 changes to the Clash Squad mode after Garena Free Fire OB27 update

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Xayne in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Advertisement

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop The Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura that boosts ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. The effects do not stack.

At the maximum level (level 6), Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

According to her in-game description, Xayne is an extreme athlete who enjoys traveling. She has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter.

Advertisement

At its default level, this ability provides the player with 80 HP for a limited time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At its highest level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter does 100 percent damage to gloo walls and shields. Meanwhile, the cooldown time is reduced to 100 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Free Fire players can obtain Xayne via the Xayne Top Up event. Meanwhile, DJ Alok can be bought from the in-game store.

Both characters offer a certain HP advantage to players on the battleground. However, DJ Alok's ability is overall more useful than Xayne's.

DJ Alok provides players with enhanced movement speed, which is useful in most matches in Free Fire. Xayne, on the other hand, can destroy gloo walls and shields, which is only beneficial in certain situations.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared