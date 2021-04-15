5 best Free Fire characters after World Series OB27 update

Garena Free Fire received the World Series OB27 update on April 14. The update brought a lot of new features to the game, including some major UI changes and a few additions to the character segment.

Two new characters named Xayne and Maro were introduced to Free Fire with the update. The game now has a total of 39 characters. All these characters, except the default ones, have special abilities that help players perform better on the virtual battleground.

This article lists five of the best characters in Free Fire after the OB27 World Series update.

Note: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The opinion of the reader may differ.

What are the best characters in Free Fire after the OB27 update?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds. The effects cannot be stacked.

DJ Alok's ability is enhanced as he is leveled up using universal fragments.

#2 - Xayne

According to her in-game description, Xayne is an extreme athlete who enjoys traveling. She has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter.

At its base level, this ability temporarily provides the player with 80 HP. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds, with a 150-second cooldown.

Maro's ability enhances as she levels up in the game.

#3 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has been nerfed after the OB27 update. His active ability, Time Turner, can still create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. The player can even fire at opponents from within the force field.

However, the player's movement speed inside the force field has been reduced to 5%. All effects last for 3 seconds. The cooldown time has been increased to 200 seconds.

When Chrono is maximized, his abilities also see a significant boost.

#4 - Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm is an active ability that causes a sonic wave to damage five gloo walls within 50 meters. With each deployed gloo wall, HP recovery will begin with four points. It takes nearly 60 seconds for the ability to cool down.

Skyler's ability gets boosted as he is leveled up.

#5 - K (Captain Booyah)

K is a jiu-jitsu expert with an active ability called Master of All, which increases his overall EP by 50.

When in jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius experience will receive a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

In psychology mode, K can automatically recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP. It takes about 3 seconds to complete the mode-switch CD.

As K is leveled up, his skills also get enhanced.

