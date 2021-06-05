5 best Free Fire (OB27) characters who are based on real-life personalities

Garena Free Fire has collaborated with some of the biggest brands and celebrities in the past. Such collaborations help the battle royale game expand its reach across the globe.

Many in-game characters have been released as part of Free Fire's collaborations with these entities. These characters are often based on real-life personalities.

This article takes a look at some of the best characters in Free Fire who are based on real-life personalities.

Top 5 characters in Free Fire who are based on real-life celebrities

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok was added to Free Fire as part of the game's collaboration with Brazilian musician and record producer DJ Alok Petrillo.

DJ Alok Petrillo (Image via Haute Living)

DJ Alok's in-game ability, called Drop the Beat, creates a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for up to 5 seconds at the base level.

2) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono was added to Free Fire as part of the game's collaboration with Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At the base level, the character can create a force field that protects the player from taking 600 damage from attackers. Players can shoot at their opponents from inside the force field. Movement speed is also increased by 5%.

The effects last for three seconds and have a 200-second cooldown.

3) Skyler

Skyler is the in-game avatar of Vietnamese singer-songwriter Son Tung M-TP. The character was added to Free Fire as part of the game's collaboration with the popular musician.

Son Tung M-TP (Image via Hellovpop)

Skyler's active ability in Free Fire is called Riptide Rhythm. This ability creates a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within a 50m radius. Deploying the gloo wall will also boost HP recovery, beginning with four points. The' ability's CD (cooldown) is 40 seconds.

4) K

K in Free Fire

K was introduced in Free Fire after the game announced a partnership with KSHMR, an American artist, record producer and DJ, in September 2020.

DJ KSHMR (Image via Insomniac)

The character has an active ability called Master of All. In the jiu-jitsu mode, this ability provides a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate to allies within a 6m radius. In the psychology mode, this ability regains 2 EP every 3 seconds, up to 100 EP.

The effects have a CD of 3 seconds after mode transition.

5) Jai

Jai is the in-game avatar of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The character was added to Free Fire as part of the game's collaboration with the Indian actor.

Hrithik Roshan (Image via Bollywood Bubble)

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. When the character knocks down enemies, he automatically restores 30 percent of the magazine's capacity. However, this ability is only available for AR, Pistol, SMG, and Shotgun weapon classes.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh