How to get Free Fire diamonds for buying legendary emotes and gun skins

Garena Free Fire's premium currency is called "diamonds." The usage of this currency will allow players to purchase many in-game items, such as gun skins, boxes, characters, pets, and even the Elite Pass.

However, they cannot be obtained for free and must be bought by players using real money. Due to the desire to get all the exclusive items, users seek methods to acquire diamonds. This article lists a few of them.

Note: This article is just a general guide and is entirely subjective, reflecting the writer's opinion.

Ways to obtain diamonds in Free Fire

1) In-game

For those unaware, players can directly purchase diamonds in Free Fire via the in-game top-up center. Players can access it by clicking on the "diamond" icon located on top of the lobby screen:

Players are required to tap on the "diamond" icon

Here are the prices of the in-game currency on the top-up center:

Prices of diamonds for the Indian users

2) Top-up websites

Loads of top-up websites are present on the internet, and a few of the popular ones are Codashop and Games Kharido. Most players prefer purchasing diamonds via these sites as they generally provide them with a bonus or additional rewards.

For instance, users would be receiving 100% additional diamonds on their first purchase on Games Kharido and a 10% bonus on all the succeeding buys.

Users can access them via the links given below:

Games Kharido: Click here

Codashop: Click here

Obtaining legendary emotes and skins

Emotes are available in the in-game store

Emotes are available in the in-game shop, and players can purchase them directly via the currency.

Meanwhile, players have a shot at procuring legendary gun skins using the "Legend Box," which is available for 40 diamonds. However, users are not guaranteed to obtain the skin permanently from them.

Legend Box

Players can also wait for events in which they may get these legendary items at a lesser price.

Users can tap here to read the complete guide on obtaining legendary emotes and gun skins in Free Fire.

