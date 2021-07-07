3 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok in July 2021

Characters in Garena Free Fire greatly influence how players perform on the battlefield. With the addition of D-bee after the OB28 update, there are 40 different options available for players to procure.

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is a highly preferred character in the game’s community due to his “Drop the Beat” ability. He was added in 2019, and his active skill creates an aura of 5m, increasing the movement speed of allies by 15% and replenishing 5 HP for 10 seconds.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Best Free Fire character combinations for DJ Alok

1) DJ Alok + Jai + Jota + Kelly

Jai in Free Fire

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Raging Reload is the name of Jai’s passive ability, and it is limited to the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories. After knocking down a foe, it automatically reloads a gun by 45% of its maximum mag capacity.

Jota in Free Fire

Jota’s Sustained Raids provides players with 40 HP with every kill, which can turn out to be quite crucial as users rush onto foes. They should keep in mind that his skill is only applicable to Shotguns and Submachine Guns. Also, there’s a cooldown of 5 seconds.

D-bee in Free Fire

D-bee has a pretty good ability that increases the movement speed by 15% and accuracy by 35% when players are firing while moving.

2) DJ Alok + Luqueta + Kelly + Hayato

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Kelly: Dash

Hayato: Bushido

Hat Trick increases the max HP of players by 18 up to 35 upon getting a kill. This means that once users attain two kills, their maximum health would become 235.

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly can further boost the players’ speed by 6% at the maximum level of her ability. If they have the awakened version of her character, they’d be dealing additional damage with the first shot.

Hayato in Free Fire

Finally, Hayato’s Bushido increases the armor penetration of players by 10%, with a 10% decrease in their maximum HP. Like Kelly, there’s an awakened version of Hayato, and if the users own him, the frontal damage is also reduced.

3) DJ Alok + Laura + Shirou + Maro

Laura in Free Fire

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Shirou in Free Fire

Laura’s Sharp Shooter received a significant buff, and now, the players’ accuracy is increased by 35% while they are scoped in. This will help become more precise while engaging in fights against foes.

Damage Delivered tags a foe within 80m when they hit the user. The first shot on this marked person deals a 100% increased armor penetration. However, this skill of Shirou has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Maro in Free Fire

Finally, Maro’s skill increases the damage with distance by up to 25%. Moreover, it syncs well with Shirou’s ability as the damage to marked enemies also increases by 3.5%.

Edited by Ravi Iyer