5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok in April 2021

Garena Free Fire has a diverse cast of characters and pets. All of them possess distinctive skills.

DJ Alok is perhaps the most used character in Free Fire and one of the most potent ones. Pets, when paired with Alok, boost and support Alok's skills on the field. They substantially impact the player's entire gameplay on the ground.

This article will list some of the best pets to pair with DJ Alok, which will improve his Free Fire skills.

(Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.)

What are the best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok in April 2021?

#1 Rockie

Rockie is an excellent companion for players who have an active character. It is an excellent choice for DJ Alok. Its ability is called "Stay Chill," which reduces the cooldown time of DJ Alok's equipped active skill by 6% at its default stage.

When maxed out to pet level 7, it will reduce the active capacity cooldown time by 15%. As a result, DJ Alok can use his skill more often with a much shorter cooldown time.

#2 Detective Panda

DJ Alok already has an HP boosting ability, but it recovers HP slowly and steadily. Panda can instantly restore HP with one kill. His ability is known as Panda's Blessings. When the player kills an enemy, it restores 4 HP.

When Detective Panda is maximized to its full capacity (pet level 3), users can earn 10 HP for every kill.

#3 Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox in Free Fire

When using a health pack at its default stage, Spirit Fox has an ability called Well Fed that can restore an additional 4HP at her level 1.

When Spirit Fox is maximized to pet level 7, it can recover an additional 10 HP when using a health kit.

This is a great ability that will go well with aggressive players who use DJ Alok. It can help them recover their HP faster during a gunfight.

#4 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

DJ Alok is already an all-rounder character who offers HP boost and increased movement speed. However, he lacks defensive abilities. Here, Mr. Waggor can complement Alok with his skills.

Mr. Waggor's skill is known as Smooth Gloo, and when players do not have any gloo wall grenades, it can generate one every 2 minutes at its primary stage.

Mr. Waggor will conjure up a gloo wall grenade if gamers have less than two gloo wall grenades at their skill level 3.

#5 Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring has a distinct ability known as Stitch and Patch. It adds one helmet and armor durability every three seconds. It prevents damage to level 1 armor and helmets and offers extra armor durability.

As it maximizes, this pet's ability increases one helmet and shield durability per second. It also helps to protect armor level 3 from getting damaged.

