Spirit Fox vs Detective Panda in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Garena Free Fire has a large collection of pets with special abilities. These abilities significantly help players on the virtual battleground.

Detective Panda and Spirit Fox are two of the most popular pets in the game.

This article compares the abilities of the two pets to determine which is the best pick in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Detective Panda and Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has an ability called Panda's Blessings. This ability can recover 4 HP with each kill at its default level.

When maximized to pet level 7, the ability can recover 10 HP per kill.

Spirit Fox's ability - Well Fed

Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Spirit Fox has an ability called Well Fed which can restore extra 4HP when using a health pack at its default level (level 1).

When it is maximized to pet level 7, Spirit Fox can restore an extra 10 HP when using a health pack.

Verdict

Detective Panda and Spirit Fox are great pets to use in Garena Free Fire.

Both have HP restoring abilities that could be very beneficial for players in intense combat. While Spirit Fox restores HP whenever a player uses a medkit, Detective Panda recovers HP upon every kill.

It is, therefore, safe to say that the choice between the two can only be made based on the player's gameplay style and preference.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is a personal decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

