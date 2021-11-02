How to get Spikey Spine Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire this week

Free Fire has an array of exciting cosmetics, including outfits and skins for various things including firearms, vehicles, and even utility items like grenades and Gloo Walls. Although some cosmetics are available for purchase in the store, these are often included in events or rewards in the Elite Pass.

Of all these items, Gloo Wall skins are often considered rare, and therefore players do not miss out on any opportunity to lay their hands on the exclusive ones. A new Diwali Pass has commenced in Free Fire, which features a Spikey Spin Gloo Wall as one of the rewards.

Getting the Spikey Spine Gloo Wall in Free Fire through Diwali Pass

Besides Gloo Wall, players will also get a permanent gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

The Spikey Spin Gloo Wall was initially added to the game as part of the Spine Punk Top Up event back in May 2020, and at the time, gamers had to purchase it for a total of 500 diamonds.

It has now subsequently been made available in the Diwali Pass. The pass has just started on 2 November 2021 and will remain open till 8 November. During this period, players will have to spend 99 diamonds to activate the pass, which is a great deal considering the items they will receive (Gloo Wall skin, AC80 skin and the sports car skin).

The Gloo Wall is the bonus reward for daily login (Image via Free Fire)

Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine is the bonus reward for daily login. Users will only be eligible to claim the bonus items once they have attained all seven daily login rewards.

In the event that players miss a reward for a given day, they can make up for it by spending diamonds. Additionally, it is worth noting that the cost of redeeming the missed daily reward will increase with each day. Therefore, the interested users should get the pass at the earliest.

Steps to get rewards from Diwali Pass in Free Fire

Users should activate the pass at first (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, gamers need to visit the Diwali Pass interface and activate it.

Step 2: Next, they can select Daily Login Rewards and claim all the daily rewards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 3: Once they have attained all the rewards, the claim button beside the Gloo Wall will be activated. They should click on it to attain the item.

Edited by Danyal Arabi