5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Wukong in December 2021

Wukong is among the most used characters even after it was nerfed slightly in the OB30 update of Free Fire. The Camouflage ability is pretty incredible for users who prefer playing aggressively on the battlefield.

At the maximum level of the ability, players transform into a bush for 15 seconds with 20% lower movement speed. However, this conversion ends whenever users attack an enemy. The ability is followed by a 200 second cooldown, but it can be reset when players take down a foe.

Here is a list of pets that have good synergy with Wukong in Free Fire.

Wukong in Free Fire: What are the best pets to pair with the character? (December 2021)

5) Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston’s ability is related to utilities. It essentially raises the throwing distance of Grenades, Gloo Walls, Flashbangs and Smoke Grenades by 10%. This makes it possible for users to make better use of them and engage enemies from a distance.

When the pet is at its maximum level, the throwing distance increases by 30%.

4) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

It should be noted that Falco is only beneficial in the Battle Royale mode and should be avoided in the Clash Squad mode.

With Skyline Spree, the gliding speed when skydiving and diving speed after the parachute opens rises by 15% and 25%, respectively. These surge to 45% and 50% at the highest level.

3) Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

With its Smooth Gloo skill, Mr. Waggor is a formidable choice in Free Fire. Users will acquire one Gloo Wall grenade every 120 seconds when they do not already possess one.

At the maximum level, players with fewer than two Gloo Walls will receive one every 100 seconds.

2) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero’s Double Blubber is one of the best pet skills in Free Fire, and users who have it equipped will gain EP as they use a Treatment Pistol or a Med Kit. At the initial stages, they will restore a total of 35% of the HP that they regain.

Once the pet reaches its maximum level, the amount climbs to 65%.

1) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Users who want to rush and play aggressively on the battlefield can choose Detective Panda. The ability Panda’s Blessings will reward players with a total of 4 HP after securing a kill.

After individuals have raised the pet’s level to seven, the amount of HP they gain per kill increases to 10.

Edited by Siddharth Satish