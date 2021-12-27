Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, lifetime stats, real name, income, and most-watched videos

Total Gaming has become a sensation in the Indian Free Fire community, and the content creator has climbed to enormous prominence in recent years. He is generally referred to as Ajjubhai by his fans and is well-known for entertaining commentary and other videos.

On his primary channel, he has accumulated tremendous numbers, standing at 30.3 million subscribers and 5.30 billion views at the time of writing. He further has 3.1 million followers on his Instagram handle.

What is Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his real name is Ajay. These are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has 12806 squad games to his name and has triumphed in 3055, equating to a win rate of 23.85%. With 49684 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.10.

The YouTuber has also played 1824 duo matches and secured 356 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.51%. He has 7277 frags in the process for a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Finally, Total Gaming has competed in 1014 solo games and has 92 victories, translating to a win ratio of 9.07%. The player has 2575 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to the ranked stats, Ajjubhai has 462 appearances, out of which there are 73 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 15.80%. At a K/D ratio of 5.75, he has notched up 2237 frags.

Apart from this, the famous figure has remained unbeaten in 5 of the nine duo matches he has participated in, converting to a win ratio of 55.55%. He has accumulated 51 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 12.75.

Ajjubhai has played 39 solo games as well and has a single victory, corresponding to a win rate of 2.56%. In the mode, he has a total of 31 kills for a K/D ratio of 0.82.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai that are mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and will change as he plays more matches.

Income

Earnings and other details of Ajjubhai on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

On the official Social Blade website, Ajjubhai’s monthly and yearly income from the Total Gaming YouTube channel are between $28.1K - $449.4K and $337K - $5.4 million, respectively.

Most watched videos

The most-watched videos on his channel are at over 44 million, 35 million, and 34 million views:

1) New Factory King Ajjubhai? Best Funny Moment - Garena Free Fire #Shorts

2) FREE FIRE BEST FRIEND FOR REASON BEST REVIVE EVER #Shorts

3) Ajjubhai94 vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamer) Best Clash Battle Who will Win - Garena Free Fire

YouTube

Ajjubhai has established himself as a celebrated personality, and he has seen unprecedented growth. He has gained 500 thousand subscribers and 112.34 million views in the last 30 days alone.

In addition to Total Gaming, Ajay also runs several other channels, including Ajjubhai Gaming, TG Highlights, and more.

