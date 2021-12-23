5 Free Fire tips to win Lone Wolf ranked mode and get free rewards

The developers of Free Fire have added plenty of new content to the game due to the recent New Age campaign. Among the most significant additions is the Lone Wolf Ranked mode, where users can progress through the various ranks to earn a range of free rewards.

Additionally, an event based on the same ('Play Lone Wolf Rank for Rewards') will be starting shortly, offering users extra skins for free.

The Lone Wolf Ranked event (Image via Free Fire)

5 tips for Free Fire players to succeed in Lone Wolf Ranked

5) Playing with a teammate

Users must play with a teammate (Image via Free Fire)

It is advised that players choose to play 2v2 matches rather than 1v1 matchups since playing with a teammate gives them a higher chance of achieving a win.

On top of this, they can play with a friend to have better coordination during the match and have a higher possibility of coming out on top.

4) Practice

Players need to practice (Image via Free Fire)

Nothing is accomplished without a great deal of practice, and there will be a fair amount of aim duels in the Lone Wolf mode, so players will need to excel in them.

Individuals can head over to the training range in Free Fire where they can improve their aim and refine their crosshair placement.

3) Utility items

Users in Lone Wolf mode must not overlook the importance of utility items that might come in handy in various situations.

Items like Gloo Walls can offer them cover while also allowing them to heal or reload their ammunition, aiding them in the process of getting the win.

2) Selecting the appropriate guns

Opponents and users must pick up the weapons for each round simultaneously in this unique Free Fire game mode. Consequently, individuals are recommended to choose the ones with which they are most comfortable.

This would ensure that they have a competitive advantage in the overall gunplay during the match.

1) Choice of characters

Characters can play an important role too (Image via Free Fire)

Each of the characters in Garena Free Fire has a unique ability that can turn the tide of battle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, players can incorporate the appropriate character combinations to get the highest level of performance. Readers can check out some character combinations in Free Fire here.

Edited by Siddharth Satish