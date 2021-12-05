5 best Free Fire character combinations for Chrono after OB31 nerf

Chrono is the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo and is one of the most used characters in Free Fire. However, after the recent OB31 update, his ability was reworked entirely and isn’t as effective as it used to be.

After activation, Time Turner, i.e., Chrono’s ability, creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage. At the highest level, it lasts for 6 seconds, with a cooldown period of 120 seconds before it can be used again.

Here are the best Free Fire character combinations for Chrono.

Note: No characters have been repeated, this will present users with the highest number of options. Also, each character’s abilities mentioned below are at their max possible level.

5 Best character combinations that players can try out in Free Fire for Chrono after his OB31 nerf

1) Chrono + Otho + Leon + Laura

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

Otho: Memory Mist

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Laura: Sharp Shooter

With Otho’s ability, if the users eliminate an enemy, the locations of other enemies, within a 50m radius, will get revealed.

Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Leon’s Buzzer Beater skill recovers a total of 30 health points after the players survive an encounter with the enemy.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

The last piece of this combination is Laura, and her ability increases the accuracy by a total of 35%. However, there’s a catch, i.e., the aim boost is only applicable while players are scoped in.

2) Chrono + Shirou + Maro + Dasha

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Dasha: Partying On

If they hit the user, Shirou’s Damage Delivered ability tags opponents for six seconds. The initial shot against that enemy has 100% higher armor penetration, and then a 10-second cooldown is applied.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Using Maro’s ability, the player can deal additional damage by up to 25%, with an increase in the overall distance. Additionally, marked enemies will receive an extra 3.5% damage.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Using Dasha, the damage caused by falls, and recovery time from falls, can be reduced by 50% and 80%, respectively. Partying On also reduces recoil buildup, as well as maximum recoil, by 10%.

3) Chrono + Hayato + Kelly + Luqueta

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Luqueta: Hat Trick

With the Bushido ability of Hayato, armor penetration increases by 10% when the maximum health is reduced by 10%.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly, on the other hand, essentially increases the sprinting speed of users by a total of 6%.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta’s Hat Trick ability increases maximum health by 25, up to 50 after users get a kill. Eventually, once individuals have two kills, they’ll have 250 HP.

4) Chrono + Moco + Kla + Antonio

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Hacker’s Eye is Moco’s ability, and it tags enemies for five seconds after they have been hit. In addition, teammates also get informed of the enemy's location.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla possesses Muay Thai, which is perfect for Clash Squad and Factory Challenge. It surges fist damage of users by 50%.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Players with Antonio in Free Fire start the round with 35 health points. That means they will begin with 235 HP. While it may not seem a lot, the initial HP boost comes in handy, especially during initial stages when players don't have much loot.

5) Chrono + Jota + Jai + D-bee

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Jota’s 'Sustained Raids' replenishes players’ health after hitting an enemy using a weapon. Moreover, in case they eliminate them, 20% of HP is recovered.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

The Raging Reload ability of Jai reloads the magazine of a weapon by 45% automatically when they knock a foe. This applies to firearms of these categories - Rifles, shotguns, SMGs, and pistols.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read Article Continues below

D-bee was buffed in the OB31 update. The character’s ability increases the movement speed and accuracy by 15% and 45%, respectively. However, this only works if the user is firing and moving simultaneously.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan