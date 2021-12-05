5 best Free Fire character combinations for Chrono after OB31 nerf

Chrono is the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo and is one of the most used characters in Free Fire. However, after the recent OB31 update, his ability was reworked entirely and isn’t as effective as it used to be.
After activation, Time Turner, i.e., Chrono’s ability, creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage. At the highest level, it lasts for 6 seconds, with a cooldown period of 120 seconds before it can be used again.
Here are the best Free Fire character combinations for Chrono.
Note: No characters have been repeated, this will present users with the highest number of options. Also, each character’s abilities mentioned below are at their max possible level.
5 Best character combinations that players can try out in Free Fire for Chrono after his OB31 nerf
1) Chrono + Otho + Leon + Laura
- Otho: Memory Mist
- Leon: Buzzer Beater
- Laura: Sharp Shooter
With Otho’s ability, if the users eliminate an enemy, the locations of other enemies, within a 50m radius, will get revealed.
Leon’s Buzzer Beater skill recovers a total of 30 health points after the players survive an encounter with the enemy.
The last piece of this combination is Laura, and her ability increases the accuracy by a total of 35%. However, there’s a catch, i.e., the aim boost is only applicable while players are scoped in.
2) Chrono + Shirou + Maro + Dasha
- Shirou: Damage Delivered
- Maro: Falcon Fervor
- Dasha: Partying On
If they hit the user, Shirou’s Damage Delivered ability tags opponents for six seconds. The initial shot against that enemy has 100% higher armor penetration, and then a 10-second cooldown is applied.
Using Maro’s ability, the player can deal additional damage by up to 25%, with an increase in the overall distance. Additionally, marked enemies will receive an extra 3.5% damage.
Using Dasha, the damage caused by falls, and recovery time from falls, can be reduced by 50% and 80%, respectively. Partying On also reduces recoil buildup, as well as maximum recoil, by 10%.
3) Chrono + Hayato + Kelly + Luqueta
- Hayato: Bushido
- Kelly: Dash
- Luqueta: Hat Trick
With the Bushido ability of Hayato, armor penetration increases by 10% when the maximum health is reduced by 10%.
Kelly, on the other hand, essentially increases the sprinting speed of users by a total of 6%.
Luqueta’s Hat Trick ability increases maximum health by 25, up to 50 after users get a kill. Eventually, once individuals have two kills, they’ll have 250 HP.
4) Chrono + Moco + Kla + Antonio
- Moco: Hacker’s Eye
- Kla: Muay Thai
- Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit
Hacker’s Eye is Moco’s ability, and it tags enemies for five seconds after they have been hit. In addition, teammates also get informed of the enemy's location.
Kla possesses Muay Thai, which is perfect for Clash Squad and Factory Challenge. It surges fist damage of users by 50%.
Players with Antonio in Free Fire start the round with 35 health points. That means they will begin with 235 HP. While it may not seem a lot, the initial HP boost comes in handy, especially during initial stages when players don't have much loot.
5) Chrono + Jota + Jai + D-bee
- Jota: Sustained Raids
- Jai: Raging Reload
- D-bee: Bullet Beats
Jota’s 'Sustained Raids' replenishes players’ health after hitting an enemy using a weapon. Moreover, in case they eliminate them, 20% of HP is recovered.
The Raging Reload ability of Jai reloads the magazine of a weapon by 45% automatically when they knock a foe. This applies to firearms of these categories - Rifles, shotguns, SMGs, and pistols.
D-bee was buffed in the OB31 update. The character’s ability increases the movement speed and accuracy by 15% and 45%, respectively. However, this only works if the user is firing and moving simultaneously.