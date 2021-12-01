Free Fire OB31 update: Chrono nerf and other character ability changes

Characters have become one of the most significant components of Garena Free Fire because of the unique abilities they possess. New ones are added frequently and there are already more than 40 of them accessible to players in the quick-paced Battle Royale game.

As new updates are released, the developers make adjustments to the abilities of various characters to maintain a good balance throughout. This time around, the skills of Chrono, K, and others have been changed by Garena.

Character ability changes in Free Fire OB31 update

These adjustments have been made by the developers (Image via Free Fire)

Here are all the modifications that the developers have mentioned in the patch notes of the Free Fire OB31 update:

Chrono

Chrono’s ability has been completely overhauled. Listed below are the exact changes:

Creates a force field: Blocks 800 damages from enemies (blocked 600 earlier )

from enemies (blocked ) Effects duration improved to 4/4/5/5/6/6s at each level

at each level Cooldown reduced to 180/164/150/138/128/120 s at each level.

s at each level. Removed: Ability to fire at foes from inside the force field

Removed: Movement speed boost

Maxim

Max has been nerfed slightly. After the OB31 update, here’s how it will be performing:

Eat and use Medkits faster by 5/8/12/17/23/30% at the respective levels (earlier 15/18/22/27/33/40%).

K

In the new version of Free Fire, the K character has received a significant buff, making it one of the most viable options. The Psychology mode of the character has been altered immensely:

Recover: 3 EP (Earlier 2)

(Earlier 2) Time required at each level to restore EP: 2.2/2/1.8/1.6/1.4/1s (earlier 3/2.8/2.6/2.4/2.2/2s )

(earlier ) The total amount that can be collected at each level: 150/170/190/210/230/250 EP (earlier 100/110/120/130/140/150)

D-bee

In D-bee’s Bullet Beats ability, accuracy has increased, helping users to play more aggressively:

At each level, the accuracy when shooting while moving is increased by 20/23/27/32/38/45% (earlier 10/13/17/22/28/35%).

Thiva

Thiva is the final character to be changed on this list, and the buff provided to it might make it viable for multiple Character combinations:

Rescue (help-up) speed increased to 10/13/16/19/22/25% at the respective levels (earlier 5/8/11/14/17/20%).

In addition to these character changes, Garena has also optimized several weapons to ensure that users have the best possible gaming experience.

Edited by Rohit Mishra