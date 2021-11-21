5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities after addition of Leon and Otho

As Free Fire has progressed over the years since its introduction, the role of the characters has become increasingly important. They possess unique skills that may dramatically change the entire course of a match.

With frequent updates to the game, Garena is introducing new characters, Leon and Otho being the new additions this time around. Both of them have passive abilities that make them ideal for forming combinations with other characters.

Here is a list of the best characters with passive abilities in Free Fire.

Note: This represents the writer’s opinion, and the abilities mentioned below are at the peak level of each character

5 Best Free Fire characters with unique passive abilities that players should try

5) Otho

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Memory Mist

Price: 499 diamonds

Otho was added to the game a few days back through a top-up event, in which the users had to buy a particular number of diamonds to get the character for free.

He has a one-of-a-kind ability Memory Mist, and with it equipped, the locations of all the other opponents within 50 meters are disclosed after users eliminate a foe.

4) Antonio

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Gangster’s Spirit

Price: 499 diamonds or 6000 Gold

Antonio is in the next spot on this list, and his ability is an incredible option for the Clash Squad game mode in Free Fire.

If users have Gangster's Spirit, they will start each round with 35 additional health points. This means that they will begin with initial HP count of 235.

3) Dasha

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Partying On

Price: 499 diamonds

Dasha is another incredible option for those users who are seeking to acquire characters with passive abilities.

In “Partying On,” the damage users take from falls, and recovery time from falls, gets reduced by 50% and 80%, respectively. On top of this, it has two other benefits, i.e., there’s a 10% reduction in both recoil buildup and maximum recoil.

2) Jai (Microchip)

Jai's Microchip (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Raging Reload

Price: 450 diamonds

Jai’s Microchip was added to the game after the most recent patch, allowing gamers to acquire the character’s ability that was removed earlier this year.

Upon getting a kill, Raging Reload automatically replenishes the gun’s magazine by 45%. This only works on the weapons of the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG types.

1) Jota

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 gold

Jota is the finest character in Garena Free Fire who has a passive ability. His ability, Sustained Raids, was overhauled by developers a few updates back.

Inside it, hitting an enemy with firearms restores some HP to the user. Furthermore, knocking down an adversary recovers 20% of the players’ health.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan