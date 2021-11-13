Top 3 reasons to get Otho character in Free Fire

Otho, the new Free Fire character, first made an appearance on the OB30 Advance Server. It was not officially introduced as a part of the major update, but now, the character can finally be used in matches.
Garena has revealed the abilities of the two upcoming characters Otho and Leon. The event offering the former for free commenced today and will carry on until 16 November.
Why users must acquire Otho in Free Fire
1) Available for free
Free Fire gamers must be aware of the Otho Top Up event underway in the battle royale game. It allows them to acquire Otho for free.
All players need to do is top up 100 diamonds to receive the character for free. They can then use the 100 diamonds to purchase other in-game items.
2) Compatible with aggressive gameplay
Otho’s ability is called Memory Mist. It helps track down the position of enemies within a range of 25 meters to a maximum of 50 meters.
The only catch is that users will have to kill an enemy to reveal the position of the surrounding enemies. So, the ability can be best used by mobile gamers who are kill-thirsty and have an aggressive stance to gameplay in general.
3) Passive character
One significant advantage of Otho is that he is a passive character. It implies that players do not have to activate this new character’s ability manually but can use it when the time arises.
The majority of the passive Free Fire characters do not have a cooldown time, like Otho. This is a major plus point as mobile gamers can now use his ability as many times as they would like.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.