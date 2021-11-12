Garena Free Fire diamonds top up methods: How to get diamonds at discount easily

Now that Otho is finally available as a playable character in Free Fire, players can top up diamonds and acquire him. The new top-up event gives mobile gamers the option to not only acquire Otho but also his Memorizer bundle with 900 Universal Fragments.

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire and players can head over to the in-game store to purchase them. Many mobile gamers like to buy them from third party websites to avail exciting discounts.

How to top up Free Fire diamonds from third-party websites?

Players can pick from the two third-party websites given below if they want to top up Free Fire diamonds:

1) Games Kharido

Top up options and their respective discounts (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is one of the most popular sites for topping up Free Fire diamonds. This website also offers 100% top-up bonus to players who top up diamonds for the first time.

Here are the prices and respective discounts for purchasing diamonds from Games Kharido:

50 diamonds + bonus 50 – INR 40

100 diamonds + bonus 100 – INR 80

310 diamonds + bonus 310 – INR 240

520 diamonds + bonus 520 – INR 400

1060 diamonds + bonus 1060 – INR 800

2180 diamonds + bonus 2180 – INR 1600

5600 diamonds + bonus 5600 – INR 4000

2. SEAGM

Top up options and bonuses (Image via SEAGM)

When purchasing diamonds, players can get SEAGM credits and extra diamonds. Extra credits can be utilized to buy even more diamonds.

The number of diamonds and offers are given below:

110 diamonds worth ₹79

210 diamonds worth ₹175

231 diamonds worth ₹158

583 diamonds worth ₹394

654 diamonds worth ₹523

1080 diamonds worth ₹870

1188 diamonds worth ₹789

2200 diamonds worth ₹1736

2420 diamonds worth ₹1573

4450 diamonds worth ₹3471

6900 diamonds worth ₹5207

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author and is meant for beginners.

