3 best top-up websites to get Free Fire diamonds in August 2021

Free Fire players use in-game diamonds to purchase a variety of items in the battle royale title, including costumes, pets, and characters. However, these diamonds cost real money, making them unattainable for certain players.

There are several methods that players can use to buy Free Fire diamonds. Top-up websites like Codashop and Games Kharido have emerged as great options for Free Fire diamond top-ups.

This article takes a look at some of the best top-up websites that players can visit to purchase Free Fire diamonds in August 2021.

Best websites to top-up Free Fire diamonds

3) Games Kharido

Games Kharido is a popular top-up website that provides players with additional Free Fire diamonds on each recharge. It also offers a 100% bonus on the first purchase, with a 10% bonus on every subsequent top-up.

To buy diamonds from Games Kharido, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to Games Kharido's website by clicking on this link.

Step 2: After clicking on the Free Fire option, sign in using Facebook or your Free Fire ID.

Choose the top-up (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Choose one and complete the transaction.

2) Codashop

Codashop is a top-up website that runs various promotional offers. These offers provide players with additional value when topping up Free Fire diamonds.

Players do not need to log in to the website to purchase in-game currency. They can directly buy them after entering their Player ID.

Players can follow these steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Visit Codashop's official website by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Tap on the Free Fire option and enter your Player ID in the text field.

Enter ID and select recharge (Image via Codashop)

Step 3: Select the recharge (top-up) to be made and complete the payment using one of the available options.

1) SeaGM

SeaGM is one of the most trusted top-up websites in the Free Fire community. Readers can follow the steps given below to buy Free Fire diamonds from SeaGM:

Step 1: Visit the official SeaGM website. Create an account and sign in to the website (if you don't have an account already).

Step 2: Search for Free Fire and select the top-up for the respective country.

Select top-up (Image via SEAGM)

Step 3: Select the number of diamonds to be purchased and enter your name and Player ID. After successfully completing the payment, diamonds will be sent to your Free Fire account.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh