5 best sources to get Free Fire diamonds after OB29 update

Diamonds are an in-game currency of Garena Free Fire and are essential for purchasing most of the exclusive items in the game. However, they have to be bought by the users and are not generally available for free.

For the majority of users, spending money on an in-game currency is not possible. Consequently, they always stay on the lookout for methods that can provide them with an opportunity to obtain free diamonds.

Note: Players are recommended to go through the terms of service of each method before trying them.

Five great ways to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost

5) GPT websites

Swagbucks is one of the most popular GPT websites that users can use (Image via Free Fire)

To obtain in-game currency, players can use GetPaidTo (GPT) websites. Swagbucks, YSense and PrizeRebel are a few of the most famous names. They typically require gamers to complete tasks that comprise quizzes and surveys.

It should be noted that the cashout options vary based on the country of the players.

4) BOOYAH! app

Events on the "BOOYAH!" application (Image via Free Fire)

Various events are held on the “BOOYAH!” application, some of which offer diamonds to the winners. For those unaware, this app is created by Garena themselves for gaming content.

Therefore, participating in such events can provide players with an opportunity to get their hands on Free Fire diamonds or other available rewards. However, they should remember to link their Free Fire accounts to the “BOOYAH!” application.

3) GPT applications

The next method on this list is to use GPT applications. They work similarly to the websites that have been mentioned above. Users are required to complete tasks such as surveys, downloading other apps, quizzes, and more.

Some of the most popular apps include Poll Pay and Easy Rewards.

2) Giveaways and custom rooms

Giveaways are held on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Obtaining diamonds in Free Fire is also possible via giveaways. Many of these contests are hosted by YouTubers, and they directly top-up the in-game currency into the winners’ accounts. However, this is based on luck, and there isn’t any guarantee of receiving the reward.

Apart from these, some custom rooms also have diamonds as one of the prizes. Hence, they are a possible option of attaining the currency as well.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Players may earn free diamonds by using Google Opinion Rewards. They must complete surveys on this application to receive Google Play Credits/Balance.

Once they have collected sufficient credits, they can purchase Free Fire diamonds directly in-game. There is no fixed timeframe regarding when the surveys will be made available to the users.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

