How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for 4th Anniversary top up events

Free Fire has a wide cast of in-game items, including a multitude of characters, skins, bundles, and pets. Most of the time, these require diamonds which must be purchased using real money.

The game's developers regularly add top up events that reward players for purchasing a specified number of diamonds. The currency can be acquired from numerous sources, including in-game top up, Games Kharido, and Codashop.

Players often prefer Games Kharido because it offers bonus diamonds. On their initial purchase, players will receive a hefty 100% bonus. Additional in-game currency is also offered for subsequent purchases.

Purchasing Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for top up events

In order to acquire Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido, users must first visit the official website via this link and then follow the steps outlined below:

You have to select Free Fire option once they are on the website (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 1: Once you are on the Games Kharido website, select Free Fire.

You need to sign in to purchase diamonds (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: A dialog box will appear, asking you to sign in using Facebook or your Free Fire ID.

Once you have logged into your ID, various top up options and their corresponding prices will appear on the screen.

Step 3: You must select the preferred top up as well as the payment method. The available ones are PayTM, UPI and Netbanking.

Users need to select the top up option and click proceed to payment button (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 4: Next, you need to click the 'Proceed to Payment' option and complete the transaction.

Once the payment is successful, the diamonds will be soon credited to your Free Fire account.

Dimitri top up event is underway and will be available till 18 August (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You can head over to the events section to collect the corresponding top up rewards.

The Dimitri top up event is currently in progress and will be accessible until 18 August. During this time, players who purchase 200 diamonds will get the new Dimitri character. They will receive Dimitri's Sound Engineer Bundle on purchasing a total of 500 diamonds.

