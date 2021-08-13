3 best apps to get free Diamonds in Free Fire this month

Diamonds may be used for a variety of purposes in Free Fire. Users can use the battle royale title's virtual currency to purchase items like Elite Pass, Weapon Loot Boxes, Emotes, and more. In Garena Free Fire, players also need to alter their nicknames.

Most gamers might already know that the in-game currency is not free, and they must spend their own money to get it. Many users are unable to do so, and as a result, they seek alternate means to obtain Free Fire diamonds for free.

Top 3 applications to get Free Fire diamonds for free this month (August 2021)

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is among the top apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Play Store)

The most commonly used method among gamers is Google Opinion Rewards. The first step after installing this application is to make a profile by entering information such as age and more.

Users can then participate in short surveys on this application, and upon completing them, they will be awarded Google Play Credits. After collecting a sufficient number of credits, they can buy diamonds in Free Fire.

Players may visit Google Opinion Rewards on the Google Play Store by clicking here.

2) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a GPT, i.e., GetPaidTo application (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a wonderful GPT app that players can check out as well. It has crossed over one million downloads and has a 4.5 rating on the Google Play Store.

In the application, users will need to perform tasks such as surveys, quizzes, and more. Earnings can be redeemed using methods such as PayPal (depending on the country of the user).

Click on this URL to get redirected to the Play Store page of the application.

3) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is also an app that users can try out (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is the final one on this list of the best applications. This is another GPT app identical to that of Poll Pay. Hence, their functioning is broadly similar, with users needing to complete quizzes, surveys, and more.

Later, they can use the rewards they have cashed out to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. Click here to visit Easy Rewards on the Play Store.

Disclaimer: The applications listed in this list are based on the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen