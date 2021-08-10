5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge in OB29 update

The Factory Challenge, also known as Factory Roof Challenge, is a custom room challenge created by Free Fire content creators. All players have to parachute onto the Bermuda map, atop the "Factory," one of its most popular locations. Later, they take part in fistfights.

Some characters perform significantly better than others in the Factory Challenge due to the unique abilities that they possess. As players want to be victorious, they look for the most competent characters for this challenge.

Note: Choice of characters differs based on personal opinion. This list is based on the writer's personal views and consists of the most compelling characters in the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Most potent characters for Factory Challenge in Free Fire OB29 update (4th anniversary)

1) Kla

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Muay Thai

Kla is the character that every player in the Factory Challenge must have, because, due to his Muay Thai skill, he is often regarded as the finest option. The ability boosts fist damage by 100% at the base level, giving users a significant edge.

Once they reach the highest level, the fist damage increases by 400%, allowing gamers to decimate opponents quickly.

2) DJ Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok is the next character on this list, and his ability grants players a healing source. It produces a 5m-radius that restores 5 HP for 5 seconds while increasing movement speed by 10%.

When the character reaches the highest level, the duration increases to 10 seconds and the movement speed is enhanced by 15%.

3) Joseph

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Nutty Movement

Nutty Movement is the name of Joseph's ability, and it raises the moving and sprinting speed of players by 10% upon taking damage from enemies. This helps them rush/evade foes while on the top of the Factory location.

The percentage rises to 20 after the character reaches level 6.

4) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

Master of All has two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: EP conversion increases by 500%, i.e., users can convert 5 EP to HP per second.

Psychology mode: Recovers a total of 2 EP every 3 seconds, up to 100 EP.

This will also increase the max EP of the users by 50, and there's a cooldown of three seconds on this ability. K's ability is similar to Alok's once players acquire a sufficient amount of EP.

As this character's level goes up, only the Psychology mode is affected, and at its max, 2 EP is restored 2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

5) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Dash

Kelly's ability is comparable to Joseph's as it also increases the sprinting speed of players by 1%. The same becomes 6% after the ability rises to the maximum level.

If players additionally possess the awakened version of the Kelly, they will benefit from this ability as well.

Other mentions — Chrono and Hayato

Edited by Ravi Iyer