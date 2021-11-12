Free Fire Otho top-up event: Get new character and bundle for free

Free Fire gamers have been waiting to try out the brand new character Otho in matches, and now the opportunity is finally here.
A new top-up event in Free Fire is offering Otho and players can head over to the battle royale game to purchase diamonds. The event commenced today and will continue until 16 November 2021.
Note: Otho is technically available for free as players can spend the diamonds bought for other accessories in Free Fire.
Guide to get Otho in Free Fire from the top-up event
Players must follow the given steps to get Otho for free in Free Fire:
Step 1: Free Fire gamers must open the game and tap on the Calendar icon on the right side of the screen.
Step 2: They can then head over to the Events section and find the top-up event at the top of the list.
Step 3: There are two options for topping up diamonds. They are:
- 100 diamonds – Otho character
- 500 diamonds – Otho character, Otho Memorizer Bundle and 900 Universal Fragments
Step 4: Players will have to tap on the "TOP-UP" tab.
Step 5: They will then have to choose any amount that they wish to top-up.
Note: Instead of topping-up diamonds in the game, players can head over to third-party websites to get exciting discounts.
Memorizer Bundle
The Memorizer Bundle contains Otho’s outfit (top, bottom, and shoes). It also consists of 900 Universal Fragments that Free Fire gamers can use.
Otho’s ability
Otho has a passive ability called Memory Mist. If the player is successful in killing off an enemy, the player and his allies will be able to detect enemies within the range of 25 meters (minimum level) to up to 50 meters (maximum level).