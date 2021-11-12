Free Fire Otho top-up event: Get new character and bundle for free

Free Fire gamers have been waiting to try out the brand new character Otho in matches, and now the opportunity is finally here.

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



Skill: Memory Mist - Forms a memory mist when an enemy is eliminated, revealing positions of other enemies close by. 👁️



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale El señor, Otho, is finally here! 🇲🇽 Top up now to get the new character Otho and complete his look in his Memorizer bundle.Skill: Memory Mist - Forms a memory mist when an enemy is eliminated, revealing positions of other enemies close by. 👁️ El señor, Otho, is finally here! 🇲🇽 Top up now to get the new character Otho and complete his look in his Memorizer bundle.Skill: Memory Mist - Forms a memory mist when an enemy is eliminated, revealing positions of other enemies close by. 👁️#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale https://t.co/g8Hkngdx9T

A new top-up event in Free Fire is offering Otho and players can head over to the battle royale game to purchase diamonds. The event commenced today and will continue until 16 November 2021.

Note: Otho is technically available for free as players can spend the diamonds bought for other accessories in Free Fire.

Guide to get Otho in Free Fire from the top-up event

Players must follow the given steps to get Otho for free in Free Fire:

Players will have to tap on the Calendar icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Free Fire gamers must open the game and tap on the Calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

The new top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They can then head over to the Events section and find the top-up event at the top of the list.

Step 3: There are two options for topping up diamonds. They are:

100 diamonds – Otho character

500 diamonds – Otho character, Otho Memorizer Bundle and 900 Universal Fragments

Step 4: Players will have to tap on the "TOP-UP" tab.

Top-up options in-game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: They will then have to choose any amount that they wish to top-up.

Note: Instead of topping-up diamonds in the game, players can head over to third-party websites to get exciting discounts.

Memorizer Bundle

Otho's Memorizer Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Memorizer Bundle contains Otho’s outfit (top, bottom, and shoes). It also consists of 900 Universal Fragments that Free Fire gamers can use.

Otho’s ability

Otho and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Otho has a passive ability called Memory Mist. If the player is successful in killing off an enemy, the player and his allies will be able to detect enemies within the range of 25 meters (minimum level) to up to 50 meters (maximum level).

Edited by Siddharth Satish