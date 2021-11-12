Top 5 cheapest Free Fire characters that are actually good

Both active and passive Free Fire characters must be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds or gold coins. Gold coins and diamonds are the in-game currency of the battle royale game.

Players are usually under the misconception that the characters available for cheap do not have good abilities. This article aims to combat this notion and lists out some of the cheapest characters in Free Fire that have skills worth possessing.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Cheap Free Fire characters that offer great value for the price

5) Clu

Clu and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Clu is one of the few active characters who has a cooldown time of 75 seconds. Her ability Tracing Steps allows players to locate the position of enemies (who are not in a prone or squat position) within 50 meters. The skill lasts for five seconds.

Price: 8000 gold coins

4) Alvaro

Alvaro and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Alvaro's passive ability is called Art of Demolition. Using this ability, players can increase explosive weapon damage by 10%. Alvaro also increases the range of damage by 7%.

Price: 8000 gold coins

3) Jota

Jota and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Jota is one of the best passive characters that players can acquire and his skill is called Sustained Raids. Once players fire at their enemies, they recover HP. If Free Fire gamers are successful in taking them down, they recover 10% of maximum HP.

Price: 8000 gold coins

2) Kapella

Kapella and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Kapelle helps with healing, and her passive ability is called Healing Song. She increases the effects of healing items and skills by 10% each. Squads equipped with this Free Fire character have a massive advantage, as Kapella reduces the HP loss of allies by 20%.

Price: 8000 gold coins

1) Rafael

Rafael and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael has a passive ability called Dead Silent. The the skill lives up to it's name as he casts a silencing effect on marksman rifles and snipers. Enemies knocked down by Rafael also suffer 20% faster HP loss.

Price: 6000 gold coins

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish