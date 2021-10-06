Top 5 Free Fire characters whose abilities got reworked in 2021

The abilities of Free Fire characters undergo buffs or nerfs in almost every major update that the battle royale title comes up with. Garena does this to ensure a certain level of parity when it comes to character skills in general.

The OB27 update in Free Fire saw a major change concerning reworking character abilities, and as usual, many got both ends of the deal.

Not every character change in Free Fire was satisfactory

1) Chrono

Chrono’s current ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is one of the two characters whose ability was nerfed twice, once in the OB27 update and the other in OB30.

OB27 update

Force Field radius increased from 2 meters to 2.5 meters.

Force Field duration was reduced from 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 seconds to 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 seconds, respectively.

Self movement speed was reduced from 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, 30% to 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15% respectively.

Teammate movement speed has been removed.

Cooldown was increased from 40 seconds to 200, 192, 185, 179, 174, 170 seconds as per the levels.

OB30 update

Movement speed was decreased from 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15% to 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10% respectively.

Skill duration was reduced from 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 seconds to 3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5 seconds, respectively.

Cooldown time was boosted from 200, 192, 185, 179, 174, 170 seconds to 250, 242, 235, 229, 224, 220 seconds respectively

2) Wukong

Wukong’s current ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong’s cooldown time was significantly increased in the OB27 update, and the movement speed of the players was reduced while under the ability’s effect in OB30.

OB27 update

Transform duration will last for 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 seconds based on the levels.

When players fire a weapon, it will cancel Camouflage’s effect.

When Free Fire gamers take down an enemy cooldown will reset.

Cooldown time was increased to 300, 280, 260, 240, 220, and 200 seconds based on the levels.

OB30 update

The speed of movement is reduced by 20% when the skill is activated.

3) Rafael

Rafael’s current ability (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael used to be an active Free Fire character with cooldown times of 90 seconds to 40 seconds. However, his skill was converted into a passive one in the OB27 update.

Players could hide the gunshot on the map for eight seconds with his active ability. His new passive ability allows users to hit enemies and make them suffer 20, 23, 27, 32, 38, 45% faster HP loss, based on the character level.

It also has a silencing effect if gamers use snipers and marksman rifles.

4) Elite Hayato

Elite Hayato’s current ability (Image via Free Fire)

Earlier, Hayato’s awakened ability was reworked and converted into a passive one. Art of Blades had a cooldown time of 50 seconds and allowed players to reduce the frontal damage by 20%.

Now, Art of Blades is a passive skill. Frontal damage is reduced by 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5% for every 10% loss of maximum HP.

5) Clu

Clu’s current ability (Image via Free Fire)

Clu’s active skill, Tracing Footsteps, got a significant buff in the OB28 update.

Scan Radius was increased from 30, 35, 40, 40, 45, 50 meters to 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75 meters respectively.

Scan Duration was increased from 5, 5.5, 6, 6, 6.5, 7 seconds to 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5 seconds, respectively.

Cooldown time was increased from 50 seconds to 75, 72, 69, 66, 63, 60 seconds based on the levels.

Enemy positions can now be shared with teammates at level 1 instead of level 4.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

