5 most underrated passive character abilities in Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max players tend to choose active characters that are popular in the gaming community. From DJ Alok to Chrono, there are a total of ten active characters to choose from.

However, there are many passive characters whose abilities go unnoticed despite being quite useful. Here's a look at five Free Fire Max characters who possess underrated passive abilities.

Free Fire Max characters with great passive abilities

1. Jai - Raging Reload

Raging Reload ability (Image via Garena)

Although Jai cannot be purchased from the in-game store anymore, the new update allows players to acquire Jai’s chip to use his ability in 'Battle Royale' and 'Clash Squad' matches. His ability, Raging Reload, boosts the reload speed of a firearm by 30% (minimum level) to up to 45% (maximum level) when gamers successfully knock down an enemy.

2. Alvaro - Art of Demolition

Art of Demolition ability (Image via Garena)

The Art of Demolition is Alvaro's ability to help players increase explosive weapon damage, and the range of damage. At the initial level, explosive damage is increased by 10% and the range of damage is increased by 7%. At the maximum level, explosive damage is boosted by 20% and the range of damage is increased by 10%.

3. Wolfrahh - Limelight

Limelight ability (Image via Garena)

Limelight is best suitable for Clash Squad matches in Free Fire Max as the headshot damage taken reduces by 3% up to 25% with every additional observer or kill. The damage inflicted to enemies’ limbs also increases by 3% to up to 15% at the initial level and 5% to up to 20% at the final level.

4. Joseph - Nutty Movement

Nutty Movement ability (Image via Garena)

Taking damage is unavoidable when it comes to matches in any Free Fire Max match. Nutty Movement, the ability of Joseph, boosts the speed of players by 10% at the initial level, and 20% at the maximum level when players take damage from their enemies.

5. Rafael - Dead Silent

Dead Silent ability (Image via Garena)

Rafael is the best choice when it comes to strategic gameplay in Free Fire Max as it has a silencing effect on marksman rifles and snipers. The passive ability of the character, Dead Silent, increases HP loss of the enemies who are hit by Rafael by 20% at the first level, and 45% faster at the highest level.

Also Read

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Danyal Arabi