How to level up quickly in Free Fire Max

One of the best aspects of Free Fire Max is that the progress in Free Fire is reflected in the new Battle Royale title. Players only have to log in through their existing account to reflect the changes.

Free Fire Max was released on September 28, 2021. The new Battle Royale game is already available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Players can also enjoy it on a PC by using an emulator.

Leveling up in Free Fire Max might seem tough but it is not as hard as it appears. The rules and gameplay are the same as that of Free Fire which makes it easier for gamers to climb up the levels faster.

3 ways to level up quickly in Free Fire Max

Players can take note of the following points if they wish to level up quickly:

1) Ranked matches and more kills

Since Free Fire Max is a Battle Royale game, it goes without saying that it is a game of ultimate survival. In order to survive till the end, players have to do whatever it takes to be the last ones standing. Getting increased kills and wins in ranked matches will ensure that mobile gamers get more experience points, and hence, level up quickly.

2) Daily missions

Daily missions in Free Fire (Image via HPRS Gaming YT; YouTube)

Like its sibling Free Fire, there is a long list of daily missions that players can complete in Free Fire Max. Once they complete these missions, players will receive minor rewards and experience points that will make it easier for them to level up. The assigned missions are often easy and can be completed smoothly.

3) EXP Cards

Experience Cards (EXP) cards are items that players can use to level up quickly. You can buy these cards from the in-game store in the Power Up section by spending diamonds. With the help of EXP cards, players can double the experience points that they earn in Free Fire Max.

