Garena Free Fire APK download details: All you need to know

Free Fire Max is ready to be released today, 28 September 2021, and players cannot wait to find out the exact time when the new and enhanced battle royale title will be released.

Free Fire Max will be introducing a couple of new features that players are looking forward to. Even though the exact time of release has not been divulged by the developers, this article can give players an idea about the expected time of release.

Free Fire Max release time

The Free Fire OB30 update is also scheduled to be released tomorrow (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire players should already be aware that the OB30 update for the existing game is all set to be released tomorrow. As per the trend of the previous major updates, the approximate time for the release of the OB30 update can be determined.

The OB30 update is expected to become available sometime between 10:00 am IST and 11:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). During this time, players can head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to get the game updated.

Coming to Free Fire Max, one can assume that since both games use the same server for matchmaking, the new battle royale title will be downloadable when the OB30 update arrives. That being said, players can keep track of the release on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from 10:00 am IST onwards.

Since there is a maintenance break with every major update, there will be one tomorrow as well. Players can expect Free Fire Max to become playable once the maintenance break is over.

Maintenance time for the OB30 update as mentioned by Garena is as follows:

"Please be noted that the game will be going through maintenance tomorrow, starting from 9:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST!

Note: The time mentioned in this article is not official. The exact time of release of Free Fire Max might be before the duration mentioned in the article.

