Free Fire OB30 leaked patch notes: All weapon balances explained

Free Fire gamers are eagerly waiting for the OB30 update that is expected to be rolled out tomorrow. The Advance Server for the OB30 update introduced lots of features that players cannot wait to try out in-game.

The patch notes for the Free Fire OB30 update have been leaked online and it has brought forth some crazy features that are all set to be introduced in the battle royale game. This article talks about the weapon adjustments that players can expect.

Weapon balances in the Free Fire OB30 update

As per the leaked patch notes, here are the weapon balances that players can expect in Free Fire:

SPAS12

Attributes of SPAS12 (Image via ff.garena)

The range of SPAS – 12 has been increased by 10%.

FF-Knife

The base damage of the knife has been boosted by 50%.

The rate of fire has also been increased by 20%.

Grenade

Attributes of Grenade (Image via ff.garena)

The maximum damage of grenades has been reduced by 25%.

P90

Attributes of P90 (Image via ff.garena)

The range of the P90 has increased by 10%.

AWM

Attributes of AWM (Image via ff.garena)

The armor penetration of the weapon has been boosted by 8%.

UMP

Attributes of UMP (Image via ff.garena)

The recoil of the gun has increased by 8%.

SKS

Attributes of SKS (Image via ff.garena)

The minimum damage that the gun is capable of inflicting while scoped-in is increased by 25%.

Vector

Attributes of VECTOR (Image via ff.garena)

There are significant changes that the Vector will undergo in the upcoming OB30 update to Free Fire. The features are mentioned below:

The reload time of the gun is reduced by 20%.

The rate of fire has decreased by 5%.

Ammunition is reduced by 5.

The rate of fire in Akimbo has decreased by 20%.

The speed of movement in Akimbo is reduced by 4%.

Treatment Sniper, Vest Thickener, and Vest HP Booster will be introduced in battle royale matches. The health strength of the Treatment Sniper is 50.

