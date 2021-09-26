Top 5 rarest AR gun skins in Free Fire (OB29 version)

Assault rifles (ARs) are the top picks for short-to-mid range matches in Free Fire. These guns provide good damage and easy handling, which makes them an ideal choice for aggressive battle royale and clash squad matches.

Free Fire offers a wide range of gun skins that improve the weapon's performance.

Best AR gun skins in Free Fire

Players can pick from the following AR skins in Free Fire:

5) Vampire FAMAS

Vampire FAMAS (Image via Free Fire)

This skin helps in improving the damage and magazine of the gun. However, there is a reduction in range which might come as a surprise. Having said that, a slight reduction will not make much difference to this gun.

4) Dragon AK

Dragon AK (Image via Free Fire)

Dragon AK increases the damage and rate of fire. Since both these qualities are somewhat absent in AK, the gun skin will help in improving its performance. The only disadvantage is the reduction in magazine capacity.

3) Earth M4A1

Earth M4A1 (Image via Free Fire)

This gun skin increases the damage and rate of fire of M4A1. However, it incurs a reduction in magazine capacity, like Dragon AK. Since this weapon has a really good range, players can use it in mid-distance fights and get good results.

2) Aqua SCAR

Aqua SCAR (Image via Free Fire)

The best aspect of this skin is its water elemental look. The damage and accuracy of the gun is boosted by the skin, while its range is reduced. Free Fire gamers can use it for short ranges to make up for the loss.

1) Death’s Eye

Death’s Eye (Image via Free Fire)

This AK gun skin improves the rate of fire and in turn, reduces its magazine capacity. Players can get it from the Free Fire store for 25 diamonds. Mobile gamers can use this skin for medium range gun fights.

With so many gun skins to choose from, players must be prudent with their picks. Each of these skins bolsters different attributes, which could turn the tide in a tenuous match.

