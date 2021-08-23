4 best assault rifles with maximum damage in Free Fire

From shotguns to assault rifles, Free Fire has a wide range of weapons that players can use. Assault rifles are the most popular type of weapon that players choose while engaging in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Assault rifles are best suited for close to mid-range battles. Free Fire gamers can check out this article to find the best gun combinations they can try out for close range battles.

This article is about the best assault rifles that are capable of inflicting maximum damage on Free Fire.

Free Fire assault rifles with maximum damage

These are four of the best assault rifles with maximum damage in Free Fire:

1) M14

Specifications of M14 (Image via ff.garena)

This is the best assault rifle that Free Fire has to offer. It has the highest rate of damage and range compared to any other assault rifle in the game. The only disadvantage of this gun is its magazine capacity.

2) PARAFAL

Specifications of PARAFAL (Image via ff.garena)

PARAFAL is one of the underrated weapons in Free Fire which is capable of inflicting the second highest damage rate in the assault rifle category. The mobility and rate of fire is also good. Players can pair it with a powerful scope and silencer to get the best results.

3) GROZA and AK

Specifications of AK and GROZA (Image via ff.garena)

There are two assault rifles in Free Fire that have the same damage rate: GROZA and AK. GROZA has a good range and has less recoil compared to AK. The latter has high recoil, but the rate of damage makes up for this disadvantage.

4) AN94

Specifications of AN94 (Image via ff.garena)

AN94 is an underrated assault rifle in Free Fire, like PARAFAL. The best aspect of this gun is its movement speed, which makes it a good choice for close range fights. The damage, rate of fire, and range of the gun is also worth appreciation.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

